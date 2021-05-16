 Skip to main content
Three scholarships awarded to Gering seniors
The Gering Education Association has awarded scholarships to three Gering High School seniors.The Member Scholarship is available to Gering High School seniors who have a parent who has been a member of GEA for 5 or more years. The Educator Scholarship is available to GHS seniors who plan to pursue a career in education.

●Mackenzie “Kennie” Gable will receive a $200 Member Scholarship. Kennie’s parents, Travis and Stevie, are both teachers at Gering High School.

●Brett Pszanka will receive a $200 Member Scholarship. Brett’s mother, Brenda, is a teacher at Gering Junior High. Brett will also receive a $400 Educator scholarship as he plans to major in secondary physical education.

●Kyla Knight will receive a $600 Educator scholarship as she plans to major in elementary education while attending Chadron State College.

