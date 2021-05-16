Three scholarships awarded to Gering seniors

The Gering Education Association has awarded scholarships to three Gering High School seniors.The Member Scholarship is available to Gering High School seniors who have a parent who has been a member of GEA for 5 or more years. The Educator Scholarship is available to GHS seniors who plan to pursue a career in education.
●Mackenzie “Kennie” Gable will receive a $200 Member Scholarship. Kennie’s parents, Travis and Stevie, are both teachers at Gering High School.
●Brett Pszanka will receive a $200 Member Scholarship. Brett’s mother, Brenda, is a teacher at Gering Junior High. Brett will also receive a $400 Educator scholarship as he plans to major in secondary physical education.
●Kyla Knight will receive a $600 Educator scholarship as she plans to major in elementary education while attending Chadron State College.