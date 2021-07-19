Two students listed on SCC Dean’s List

Southeast Community College in Nebraska has released its Dean’s List for the semester recently completed on the Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford campuses.
Two Panhandle students were recognized: Zackary Dean Tuggle, Scottsbluff, Ford Automotive Student Service Educational Training Program; Kenneth James Witcofski, Gering, Undeclared;
To be recognized on SCC’s Dean’s List, a student must complete at least six semester credit hours of the term with a minimum grade-point average of 3.5. Classes with a grade of “P” (Pass) do not count toward the six-hour minimum.