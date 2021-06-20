UNK announces dean’s list for 2021 spring semester

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney announced students who earned a place on the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester.

Students who are on the dean’s list must have completed 12 credit hours or more of classes with a 3.5 grade-point average or better on a 4.0 scale. Students earn a 4.0 for an “A,” 3.0 for a “B” and 2.0 for a “C.”

Courses taken on a credit/no credit basis – such as internships and student teaching – aren’t included among the necessary 12 credits.

Panhandle students honored were: Lourdes Acosta Delgado, Melissa Anglesey, Brock Brass, Keaton Cottrell, Ashley Edwards, and Sydney Nordeen, all of Alliance; Emily Baxter, Trey Janicek, and Claryssa Moss, all of Bridgeport; Sheridan Blanco, Alexander Duncan, Alethia Henderson, Talera Kinsey, Juana Perez, Rachel Rawlings and Jaydin Shropshire, all of Gering; Tory Bauer, Bailey Branson, Lissa Eureste and Anyssa Lopez, all of Mitchell; Dakota Empfield, Harley Herman, Marriah Jones, Kobie Krantz, Juan Torres and Kira Wysocki, all of Scottsbluff; Paige Langley,

Jarod Luptak, Tia Pritchard and Kelly Robb, all of Sidney; and Morgan Starr, of Torrington, Wyoming.