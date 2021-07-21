UNMC announces dean’s list for spring 2021

The University of Nebraska Medical Center has announced its spring 2021 dean’s list for students enrolled in programs of nursing, dentistry, pharmacy and the allied health professions.

To qualify for the dean’s list, nursing and the allied health students must be enrolled for 12 or more hours during the semester and have a grade point average of 3.75 or above. To qualify for the pharmacy dean’s list, students must place in the top 20 percent of their class and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or above.