UNMC announces dean’s list for spring 2021
UNMC announces dean's list for spring 2021

The University of Nebraska Medical Center has announced its spring 2021 dean’s list for students enrolled in programs of nursing, dentistry, pharmacy and the allied health professions.

To qualify for the dean’s list, nursing and the allied health students must be enrolled for 12 or more hours during the semester and have a grade point average of 3.75 or above. To qualify for the pharmacy dean’s list, students must place in the top 20 percent of their class and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or above.

The following is a list of students, their hometowns and the colleges in which they are enrolled.

Panhandle students on the dean’s list are:

College of Nursing Kearney Division

Bridgeport — Natalie Ramirez

UNMC College of Nursing West Nebraska Division (Scottsbluff)

Alliance — James Vermilion

Chadron — Kiya Passero

Dalton — Carissa Reimers

Gering — Madison Bibb, Samantha O’Leary

Hyannis — Sarah Monahan

Minatare — Colin Wollaston

Mitchell — Danielle Couse

Morrill— Kaitlyn Margheim, Jessica Wenzel

Scottsbluff — Devin Beaver, Rachel Clemens, Yarrow Corymb, Allison Leever, Marisa Servido

College of Pharmacy

Bridgeport — Quentin Baxter

