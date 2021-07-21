UNMC announces dean’s list for spring 2021

The University of Nebraska Medical Center has announced its spring 2021 dean’s list for students enrolled in programs of nursing, dentistry, pharmacy and the allied health professions.
To qualify for the dean’s list, nursing and the allied health students must be enrolled for 12 or more hours during the semester and have a grade point average of 3.75 or above. To qualify for the pharmacy dean’s list, students must place in the top 20 percent of their class and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
The following is a list of students, their hometowns and the colleges in which they are enrolled.
Panhandle students on the dean’s list are:
College of Nursing Kearney Division
Bridgeport — Natalie Ramirez
UNMC College of Nursing West Nebraska Division (Scottsbluff)
Alliance — James Vermilion
Chadron — Kiya Passero
Dalton — Carissa Reimers
Gering — Madison Bibb, Samantha O’Leary
Hyannis — Sarah Monahan
Minatare — Colin Wollaston
Mitchell — Danielle Couse