WEL-Life at Scottsbluff Receives 2021 Customer Experience Award from Pinnacle Quality Insight

SCOTTSBLUFF - WEL-Life at Scottsbluff, a provider of assisted living care, is proud to announce that they are the recipient of Pinnacle Quality Insight’s 2021 Customer Experience AwardTM. Qualifying for the award in the categories of Variety of Food/Menu Choices, Dining Service and Transportation Needs, WEL-Life at Scottsbluff displays a continued dedication to providing Best in Class senior healthcare services.

Executive Director Trevor Stacey describes receiving the awards as an honor. “Recognition by Pinnacle Quality Insight is a great testament to our care and services. Receiving awards during a global pandemic is even more gratifying,” he said. “I’m so proud of our employees for their hard work and dedication.”

Throughout its history of serving the community, WEL-Life at Scottsbluff has placed a strong emphasis on ensuring that the individual needs of every resident are met. Over the course of 2020, a sampling of WEL-Life’s customers and their families have participated in monthly telephone interviews that include open-ended questions, as well the opportunity to rate the facility in specific categories.

Every month, WEL-Life at Scottsbluff has gathered its real-time survey results to gain a better understanding of the resident’s needs and make improvements when necessary.