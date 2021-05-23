WESTCO awards 2021 scholarships

WESTCO is pleased to announce 14 area scholarship recipients for the 2020-21 WESTCO scholarship program, from 11 high schools within the WESTCO trade area. Recipients will each receive a $1,000 scholarship to further their education.
The scholarship committee awarded these scholarships based on criteria, which included academic performance and a written essay. The WESTCO Scholarship Program is one of the many ways WESTCO supports our region’s youth and we wish these recipients a successful and bright future.
Recipients include:
— Allison Carpenter of Scottsbluff High School. Allison is the daughter of Ray and Kathie Carpenter and will attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to study Agribusiness.
— Courtney Cox of Alliance High School. Courtney is the daughter of K.C. and Rhonda Cox and will attend the University of Nebraska-Kearney to study Business Administration.
— Harrison Hall of Southeast High School. Harrison is the son of Shawn and Marlisa Hall and will attend Casper College to study Agriculture.
— Jadyn Hall of Southeast High School. Jadyn is the daughter of Shawn and Marlisa Hall and will attend Casper College to study Ag Business.
— Danea Hanson of Hemingford High School. Danea is the daughter of Joshua and April Hanson and will attend Chadron State College to study Psychology.
— Kelsey Horton of Alliance High School. Kelsey is the daughter of Lyle and Kate Horton and will attend Wayne State College to study Pre-Nursing.
— Chase King of Alliance High School. Chase is the son of Dan and Sharla King and will attend Mount Marty University. Chase’s area of study is currently undecided.
— Cade Loomis of Bridgeport High School. Cade is the son of Cody and Naomi Loomis and will attend Southeast Community College to study to be a John Deere Diesel Technician.
— Ella Maser of Bayard High School. Ella is the daughter of James Maser and Tevia Daly and will attend the Grand Canyon University to study Nursing.
— Jaycee Myrtle of Torrington High School. Jaycee is the daughter of Dirk and Susan Myrtle and will attend the University of Wyoming to study Psychology.
— Paige Paul of Gordon-Rushville High School. Paige is the daughter of Ryan and Melanie Paul and will attend Chadron State College to study Ag Business.
— McKenzi Pieper of Abeka Online Homeschool. McKenzi is the daughter of Blake and Tasha Pieper of Hay Springs and will attend Casper College to study Dance.
— Julie Skavdahl of Sioux County High School. Julie is the daughter of Jud and Jennifer Skavdahl and will attend Chadron State College to study History.