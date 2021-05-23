WESTCO awards 2021 scholarships

WESTCO is pleased to announce 14 area scholarship recipients for the 2020-21 WESTCO scholarship program, from 11 high schools within the WESTCO trade area. Recipients will each receive a $1,000 scholarship to further their education.

The scholarship committee awarded these scholarships based on criteria, which included academic performance and a written essay. The WESTCO Scholarship Program is one of the many ways WESTCO supports our region’s youth and we wish these recipients a successful and bright future.

Recipients include:

— Allison Carpenter of Scottsbluff High School. Allison is the daughter of Ray and Kathie Carpenter and will attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to study Agribusiness.

— Courtney Cox of Alliance High School. Courtney is the daughter of K.C. and Rhonda Cox and will attend the University of Nebraska-Kearney to study Business Administration.

— Harrison Hall of Southeast High School. Harrison is the son of Shawn and Marlisa Hall and will attend Casper College to study Agriculture.

— Jadyn Hall of Southeast High School. Jadyn is the daughter of Shawn and Marlisa Hall and will attend Casper College to study Ag Business.