Western Nebraska Human Resource Management Association announces scholarship

Receiving a $1,000 award is Courtney Cox, Alliance High School, Alliance, Nebraska. Courtney is active in band, tennis, student council, National Honor Society and Future Business Leaders of America. Courtney holds significant leadership roles in many organizations, and she is President of her class at Alliance High School. Courtney plans to attend the University of Nebraska at Kearney and study finance.

Western Nebraska Human Resource Management Association meets at noon on the third Thursday of the month. The purpose of the association is to provide educational and networking opportunities for our members in the human resource profession. At least one scholarship is awarded each year to a student in or entering an accredited institution and majoring in a business-related field.