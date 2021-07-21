WNCC Nursing program director earns distinguished faculty award

Rebecca Kautz, Western Nebraska Community College Nursing Instructor/Program Director was honored as a winner of the Dale P. Parnell Distinguished Faculty designation from the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC).

The award is given to those that demonstrate passion and a willingness to support students both inside and outside of the classroom.

“I am extremely honored to be recognized for the Dale P. Parnell Distinguished Faculty designation, and I am proud to be part of Western Nebraska Community College’s (WNCC) mission,” Kautz said. “I am fortunate to work with a great community of staff, faculty, and leadership that support serving students, empowering learners, and changing lives.”

Kautz has been involved in the health care field for 35 years, including 15 years in nursing education. Kautz has been the WNCC Nursing program director for five years and also served on multiple committees at WNCC.

“I value the lived experiences I have had with students and patients over the course of the past 35 years,” she said. “I have been witness to the strength of the human will, fragility of human life, and the resilience of nursing students who are able to overcome day-to-day challenges to pursue their dreams to join the noble profession of nursing.”

Kautz and the rest of the Dale P. Parnell Distinguished Faculty honorees was recognized at the AACC’s virtual conference on May 20.