WNCC students earn national awards from Phi Theta Kappa

Two Western Nebraska Community College students were honored in April at Phi Theta Kappa’s (PTK) national “Catalyst” convention. Sophomores Olivia Schaub, of Gering, and Adam Ouderkirk of Bayard, were named as Nebraska’s 2021 New Century Transfer Pathway Scholar, and New Century Workforce Pathway Scholar, respectively.

The scholars are selected based on their academic accomplishments, leadership, activities, and how they extend their intellectual talents beyond the classroom. Only one scholar is selected from each state for each award.

Schaub is enrolled in WNCC’s pre-physical therapy program and will graduate in May. She also played on the Cougar volleyball team for two years. She plans to transfer to Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa next semester and pursue a bachelor’s degree in exercise science and continue her volleyball career.

“It means the world to me that I was chosen as one of the 2021 New Century Pathway Scholars,” Schaub said. “If it weren’t for scholarships and grants, I wouldn’t be able to afford to go to college so I am very grateful for everything I have received.”

Ouderkirk will graduate from WNCC’s Information Technology program next month. He hopes to find a job in the Panhandle in the IT field after graduation.