 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WNCC students, faculty, staff honored at 2021 Campus Award Ceremonies
0 comments

WNCC students, faculty, staff honored at 2021 Campus Award Ceremonies

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
WNCC students, faculty, staff honored at 2021 Campus Award Ceremonies

Members of Western Nebraska Community College’s Phi Theta Kappa - Alpha Rho Omicron chapter pose after being named the Sidney Campus student organization of the year at the Sidney Campus Student Awards Ceremony in April.

 Courtesy Photo

Western Nebraska Community College hosted awards ceremonies in May at the Alliance, Scottsbluff, and Sidney Campuses to celebrate the accomplishments of the top students, faculty, and staff during the 2020-2021 academic year.

The award winners for all three campuses are as follows:

Alliance Campus:

Presidential Leadership Award - Tabitha Lux

Non-Traditional Student of the Year - Hannah Bailey

Fostering Community Award - Beverly Ackerman, Allie Tyree and Tammy DuBray

Alliance Campus Encourager Award - Natasha Scherz

True Grit Award - Megan McLaughlin

Staying On Course Award - Madison Morgan

Student Government Student Achievement Award - Amanda Russell

Student Success & Achievement Award - Orfelinda Montemayer

Health Occupations Award - Tabitha Lux

Advance Placement Nursing Student of the Year - Natasha Scherz

Board of Governors Award - Megan McLaughlin

Sidney Campus:

Outstanding Aviation Student - Aviation Maintenance Program

Outstanding Math Student of the Year - Caleb Luptak

Outstanding Associate Degree in Nursing Student - Heidi Nienhueser

Outstanding Licensed Practical Nursing Student - Marcela Christofferson

Outstanding Science Student of the Year - Trevor Teague

Student Achievement Award - Devany Turner

Sidney Campus Encourage Award - Heidi Nienhueser

Student Organization Award - Phi Theta Kappa - Alpha Rho Omicron

Non-Traditional Student of the Year - Marcela Christofferson

Cougar Award - Dahee Kang

Student Excellence in Career Development Award - Arik Doty

Excellence in Engagement with Career Pathways Award - Eric McCool, Stacie McConnell, Teresa Skinner, Devany Turner, Jaeden Catt

Cougar Pride in Academic & Growth Mindset Award - Jaeden Catt

Advisor of the Year - Erin Huddleston

Presidential Award - Truman Wilson

Board of Governors Award - Terry Sickler

Scottsbluff Campus:

Presidential Award - Margueritte Masiala

Residents of the Year Award - Emma Johnson, Adam Ouderkirk, Alan Ouderkirk

Resident Assistant of the Year - Maria Lidia Garcia

Cougar Award - Olivia Schaub

Athletic Academic Achievement Award -

Raquel De Souza Ferreira (3.75)

Connor McCracken (3.65)

Highest Team Grade Point Average - Cougar Volleyball Team

Unsung Hero Award - Emma Johnson

WNCC Most Valuable Player - Karen Cordero Barr

TRIO Touchstone Student Award - Roberta Valdez

TRIO Touchstone Faculty Award - Pauline Newman

TRIO Supplemental Instruction Leader Award - Jariatou Jallow

Staying on Course Award - Jovanna Cardiel Ramirez

Criminal Justice Students of the Year - Gideon Fink, Donovan Reese, Paul Panduro, Anabelle Gillen, Diamon Palomo

Social Sciences Student of the Year - Gwendolyn Buss

Business & Information Technology Student of the Year - Bethia Hamilton

Practical Nursing Students of the Year - Alyssa Strat-Chan, Shaw-vin Barnhart

ADN Advance Placement Option Student of the Year - Rita Salazar

ADN Traditional Option Student of the Year - Norma Rojas Trujillo

Math & Science Students of the Year - Kulwinder Kaur, Omar Ceesay, Joey Olson

Outstanding Achievement in Instrumental Music - Devon Shelor

Outstanding Achievement in Theatre - Jade Cash

Outstanding Achievement in Vocal Music - Avi Gills-Bivens

All-Nebraska Academic Team - Olivia Schaub, Wyatt Fiscus, Adam Ouderkirk, Alan Ouderkirk

Outstanding Kappan of the Year - Alexie Cushing, Olivia Schaub

Phi Theta Kappa Excellence in Teaching Award - Nicole Danielzuk (Full-time)

Phi Theta Kappa Excellence in Teaching Award - Tami Lippstreu (Adjunct)

Student Achievement Award - Jovana Cardiel Ramirez, Nabil Nije

Fostering Community Award - WNCC Foundation

Scottsbluff Campus Student Encourager Award - Adam Ouderkirk, Alan Ouderkirk

Scottsbluff Campus Employee Encourager Award - Megan Wescoat

Non-Traditional Student of the Year - Shelby Cordes

Dean of Students Organization of the Year Award - Cougar Council

Advisors of the Year - Amy Winters, Patsy Yager, Francesca Mintowt-Czyz

Board of Governors Award - William Tidyman

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Honors

CSC announces Spring Dean’s List

Chadron State College has announced the students on the Spring Dean’s List. Students met the requirements for the Dean’s List by earning at le…

Honors

CSC announces President’s List

Chadron State College has announced the names of students on the Spring 2021 President’s List. The President’s List consists of students with …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News