WNCC students, faculty, staff honored at 2021 Campus Award Ceremonies

Western Nebraska Community College hosted awards ceremonies in May at the Alliance, Scottsbluff, and Sidney Campuses to celebrate the accomplishments of the top students, faculty, and staff during the 2020-2021 academic year.
The award winners for all three campuses are as follows:
Alliance Campus:
Presidential Leadership Award - Tabitha Lux
Non-Traditional Student of the Year - Hannah Bailey
Fostering Community Award - Beverly Ackerman, Allie Tyree and Tammy DuBray
Alliance Campus Encourager Award - Natasha Scherz
True Grit Award - Megan McLaughlin
Staying On Course Award - Madison Morgan
Student Government Student Achievement Award - Amanda Russell
Student Success & Achievement Award - Orfelinda Montemayer
Health Occupations Award - Tabitha Lux
Advance Placement Nursing Student of the Year - Natasha Scherz
Board of Governors Award - Megan McLaughlin
Sidney Campus:
Outstanding Aviation Student - Aviation Maintenance Program
Outstanding Math Student of the Year - Caleb Luptak
Outstanding Associate Degree in Nursing Student - Heidi Nienhueser
Outstanding Licensed Practical Nursing Student - Marcela Christofferson
Outstanding Science Student of the Year - Trevor Teague
Student Achievement Award - Devany Turner
Sidney Campus Encourage Award - Heidi Nienhueser
Student Organization Award - Phi Theta Kappa - Alpha Rho Omicron
Non-Traditional Student of the Year - Marcela Christofferson
Cougar Award - Dahee Kang
Student Excellence in Career Development Award - Arik Doty
Excellence in Engagement with Career Pathways Award - Eric McCool, Stacie McConnell, Teresa Skinner, Devany Turner, Jaeden Catt
Cougar Pride in Academic & Growth Mindset Award - Jaeden Catt
Advisor of the Year - Erin Huddleston
Presidential Award - Truman Wilson
Board of Governors Award - Terry Sickler
Scottsbluff Campus:
Presidential Award - Margueritte Masiala
Residents of the Year Award - Emma Johnson, Adam Ouderkirk, Alan Ouderkirk
Resident Assistant of the Year - Maria Lidia Garcia
Cougar Award - Olivia Schaub
Athletic Academic Achievement Award -
Raquel De Souza Ferreira (3.75)
Connor McCracken (3.65)
Highest Team Grade Point Average - Cougar Volleyball Team
Unsung Hero Award - Emma Johnson
WNCC Most Valuable Player - Karen Cordero Barr
TRIO Touchstone Student Award - Roberta Valdez
TRIO Touchstone Faculty Award - Pauline Newman
TRIO Supplemental Instruction Leader Award - Jariatou Jallow
Staying on Course Award - Jovanna Cardiel Ramirez
Criminal Justice Students of the Year - Gideon Fink, Donovan Reese, Paul Panduro, Anabelle Gillen, Diamon Palomo
Social Sciences Student of the Year - Gwendolyn Buss
Business & Information Technology Student of the Year - Bethia Hamilton
Practical Nursing Students of the Year - Alyssa Strat-Chan, Shaw-vin Barnhart
ADN Advance Placement Option Student of the Year - Rita Salazar
ADN Traditional Option Student of the Year - Norma Rojas Trujillo
Math & Science Students of the Year - Kulwinder Kaur, Omar Ceesay, Joey Olson
Outstanding Achievement in Instrumental Music - Devon Shelor
Outstanding Achievement in Theatre - Jade Cash
Outstanding Achievement in Vocal Music - Avi Gills-Bivens
All-Nebraska Academic Team - Olivia Schaub, Wyatt Fiscus, Adam Ouderkirk, Alan Ouderkirk
Outstanding Kappan of the Year - Alexie Cushing, Olivia Schaub
Phi Theta Kappa Excellence in Teaching Award - Nicole Danielzuk (Full-time)
Phi Theta Kappa Excellence in Teaching Award - Tami Lippstreu (Adjunct)
Student Achievement Award - Jovana Cardiel Ramirez, Nabil Nije
Fostering Community Award - WNCC Foundation
Scottsbluff Campus Student Encourager Award - Adam Ouderkirk, Alan Ouderkirk
Scottsbluff Campus Employee Encourager Award - Megan Wescoat
Non-Traditional Student of the Year - Shelby Cordes