Retirement Carol Krejci Carol (Zajic) Krejci a 1977 graduate of Bishop Clarkson Memorial Hospital School of Nursing of Omaha, Nebraska. For the last 17 years of her career, she has been taking acre of veterans at the Scottsbluff VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic. Awards she has received include; Black Hills Health Care System Department of Veterans Affairs Nurse of the Year and Shining Star Award. Carol's family (John, Marissa and Grey Krejci), (Ben, Olivia and Von Krejci) along with the Scottsbluff VA Clinic staff wish Carol the best on her well deserved retirement. Cards can be mailed to the Scottsbluff VA Clinic address if desired: 601 S. 5th Ave., Scottsbluff, NE 69361.