Wedding Madeline Holscher & Jimmy Nielsen Madeline Kate Holscher and Jimmy Allan Nielsen were married July 25, 2020 at an intimate backyard wedding of the groom's parents. Madeline is the daughter of Jim and Sheryl Holscher of Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Madeline graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 2012, graduated from the University of Nebraska-Omaha in 2016 and graduated with her Doctorate in Physical Therapy from the University of Northern Arizona in 2018. Jimmy is the son of Mike and Robin Nielsen of Springfield, Nebraska. Jimmy graduated from Papillion South High School in 2012, graduated from the University of Nebraska-Omaha in 2017 and will graduate with his Doctorate in Physical Therapy from Medical University of South Carolina in May 2021. They currently reside in Charleston, South Carolina.