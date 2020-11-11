Couple serves deployment in Iraq at same time

Beth and Nate spent most of their time in Fairbanks preparing to deploy, but still found time for each other. Being far away from home and handling the burdens of their new responsibilities gave common cause to the young couple, who were both in their early twenties at this point.

While dating in Alaska was a fairly unique experience, it would pale in comparison to their experiences in Iraq in August of 2005.

“We just didn’t see each other once we were in Iraq,” Beth said.

Beth said that, while on patrol, Nate stopped by the base Beth was working out of. Drenched in sweat and hunkered in body armor, Nate found a way to visit his future wife.

“I couldn’t even hug him,” Beth said. “It was so wide and thick around.”

While the couple wrote to each other by email often, they’d see each other just three times throughout their 18-month deployment.

“We’re in the same area as each other, but we had jobs and missions,” Beth said. “We just didn’t see each other.”