Guardsman turns mechanics into a career

“We started hanging after-market armor on the Humvees in an effort to save soldiers’ lives,” he said. “Our time in Iraq really became a research and development program for trying different things to make the vehicles safer for the troops.”

Today, any military vehicle that goes into a war zone is armor plated. That was caused by changes in how combat was organized.

“Transportation companies were traditionally placed behind the front lines to provide supplies, fuel, water and food for the troops,” Nelson said. “About the time of the Iraq Wars, they were becoming the targets and there were no front lines. So we had to figure out a way to keep those guys safe. That’s how our armor project evolved and I can’t say enough good things about my guys and the work they did.”

Nelson said the real reward was when active duty military personnel would stop by the maintenance shop to thank them.

“One sergeant told us we’d just put armor on his unit’s Humvee a week before,” he said. “All his soldiers survived an IED blast that hit their vehicle. That was a good feeling for us because those soldiers could go home to their families.”