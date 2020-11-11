Jacob Astbury carries duty into civilian life

For Jacob Astbury, enlisting in the military was something of a given.
After taking summer classes to graduate from a Denver Metro area high school a semester early, Astbury enlisted in boot camp a year early.
“I knew that’s what I wanted to do at the time,” Astbury said.
While his family’s history of military service played into his decision to join, he said that watching 9/11 pushed him into the service at an early age. From Japan to Afghanistan to Scottsbluff, Astbury never lost his sense of duty.
Once he enlisted in the Marine Corps, he was sent off to San Diego, California.
“The weather was nice,” Astbury said. “It wasn’t terrible. They want you to expect it’s worse than it’s going to be.”
He said the hardest part was being a kid away from home. Other than letters on Sundays, he had no way of communicating with the outside world. But he made it through. It didn’t help that the training depot was near the San Diego airport, forcing the soon-to-be marines to watch departing planes leave day-after-day.
“It was a struggle at first,” he said. “ Honestly, I’d thought I’d made a mistake the first few weeks I was there.”
But quitting wasn’t an option for Astbury.
“Even if you can’t make it through boot camp, they just keep you there,” he said.
Astbury spent a good chunk of his early career in California. After San Diego, they moved him to Camp Pendleton.
“I was super excited to get off school into my unit,” Astbury said.
But it wouldn’t be long before he was sent to assist in the disaster relief effort for the 2011 Japanese earthquake and Tsunami. The 9.0 earthquake killed nearly 20,000 people, destroyed thousands of acres of property including nuclear reactors that created an additional emergency on top of the earthquake and tsunami.
Astbury deployed as a part of a marine expeditionary unit.
“That’s just when we get on the ship and float around,” he said.
He deployed to a small island in the north of the county. He said when arrived the island looked like a tornado had come through. Houses were leveled, and a cruise ship had been tossed into the middle of the road.
“It was a pretty sobering experience,” he said. “There were dead fish everywhere. Everywhere you stepped, dead fish.”
Astbury and his unit were tasked with helping clean up after the devastation and help find residents’ family members.
From there, he went to Okinawa, a major staging point for U.S. operations in the pacific and the sight of one of the bloodiest battles of WWII. He was deployed for about seven months before heading back to California.
While he was deployed in the pacific, Astbury said he tried to keep his focus on the mission. He said he wanted to ensure his men were able to go home to their families. To do that, he sometimes had to put his own family in the back of his mind.
But he had a very different mindset when he was shipped off to Afghanistan not long after.
“When I was in Afghanistan, letters and the stuff that my kids sent me kept me going,” Astbury said. “A little bit of a different mindset.”
Astbury was stationed in Nauzad, in the area called the Helmand Province in the southern part of Afghanistan.
“There’s a bunch of little towns in that area that we covered,” he said.
When asked if he had any stories he wanted to share with the Star-Herald, Astbury paused and sighed before saying, "I’m not a war hero or anything like that.
“But I definitely served among many — people that didn’t come home, people who lost their legs,” he said.
When he came home, Astbury worked in Denver after working as an instructor in California. He made the weekly commute from Denver to Scottsbluff for a while, since his wife moved home to Scottsbluff. Astbury said the drive was as bad as it sounded.
“My kids would talk me into staying Sunday night, so I’d have to leave Sunday morning at 3 a.m. to get (to work) in time,” he said.
Eventually, Astbury moved up Scottsbluff. His sense of duty followed him.
“I think a lot of veterans get out of the military and they’re lost. Normal jobs just seem like, what’s the point?” Astbury said.
He’s currently an organizer for the Libertarian party in Scotts Bluff County.
“It breaks my heart to know what people have done serving their country and then you come home and see people that are so divided over this type of thing. I just want to try to be a solution to that,” he said.
