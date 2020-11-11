Jacob Astbury carries duty into civilian life

From there, he went to Okinawa, a major staging point for U.S. operations in the pacific and the sight of one of the bloodiest battles of WWII. He was deployed for about seven months before heading back to California.

While he was deployed in the pacific, Astbury said he tried to keep his focus on the mission. He said he wanted to ensure his men were able to go home to their families. To do that, he sometimes had to put his own family in the back of his mind.

But he had a very different mindset when he was shipped off to Afghanistan not long after.

“When I was in Afghanistan, letters and the stuff that my kids sent me kept me going,” Astbury said. “A little bit of a different mindset.”

Astbury was stationed in Nauzad, in the area called the Helmand Province in the southern part of Afghanistan.

“There’s a bunch of little towns in that area that we covered,” he said.

When asked if he had any stories he wanted to share with the Star-Herald, Astbury paused and sighed before saying, "I’m not a war hero or anything like that.

“But I definitely served among many — people that didn’t come home, people who lost their legs,” he said.