4-H internship is preparing Emma Schmidt for her dream job

Before this summer, Emma Schmidt had never ventured farther west than Lincoln.
But the Bridgman, Michigan, native saw something unique in an opportunity to intern with the Scotts Bluff County 4-H club.
For the last six weeks, Schmidt, a sophomore at the UNL, has been mentoring children in a variety of activities to help further her experience in education.
“It’s very unusual to have someone not from the area who wants to come all the way out to Scottsbluff,” 4-H extension assistant Jana Schwartz said. “So we were pleasantly surprised when Emma ... wanted to attend.”
Schmidt has conducted several workshops based out of the UNL’s Panhandle Research and Extension Center. Her internship was part of the university’s Husker After-School and Summer Learning Opportunities program, or HALO. The program allows children to participate in activities they otherwise wouldn’t be able to due to pandemic-related school closures.
“I was looking at all the different program options they had and Scottsbluff stood out for me mostly because of the opportunity to do pretty much anything I saw fit,” Schmidt said.
Schmidt is one of 65 UNL students participating in the HALO program this summer. The Scottsbluff program allowed her to be creative when it came to designing workshops, but it also meant she had to show not just what the participating children do, but what they learn from the workshop, too.
“Now, I’m an animal science major, so they don’t really teach you how to write lesson plans,” she said.
She has written plans and conducted lessons on everything from a mindfulness workshop to tie-dying shirts and bandannas. Schmidt took inspiration from events she went to as a kid.
A 10-year 4-H veteran from back in Michigan, she said she wanted to use the skills she gained to help other 4-H kids.
In particular, she wanted to help them with county fair projects like she worked on when she was younger. Schmidt has been showing her own pigs, sheep and llamas at fairs since she was 7 years old.
“I want to make sure that kids who want to show have the opportunity to show,” she said.
The experience in teaching children should help Schmidt attain her dream job.
“My ultimate goal in life is to run my own education-based farm — a place where kids could come out and work with the animals,” she said.
While the Scottsbluff 4-H club has hosted a plethora of interns over the years, Schmidt was the first intern from the HALO program to work with them.
Schwartz’s goal for 4-H interns remains the same.
“We really want to figure out what their spark is, what they’re really passionate about,” she said. “We want our interns to come away with ... how to be better educators.”
With her recent experiences under her belt, Schmidt seems right on track to become another successful 4-H intern.
“It won’t be long before we’re recruiting for next summer,” Schwartz said. “We want to make sure everyone in our community is served through 4-H.”