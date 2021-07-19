4-H internship is preparing Emma Schmidt for her dream job

“Now, I’m an animal science major, so they don’t really teach you how to write lesson plans,” she said.

She has written plans and conducted lessons on everything from a mindfulness workshop to tie-dying shirts and bandannas. Schmidt took inspiration from events she went to as a kid.

A 10-year 4-H veteran from back in Michigan, she said she wanted to use the skills she gained to help other 4-H kids.

In particular, she wanted to help them with county fair projects like she worked on when she was younger. Schmidt has been showing her own pigs, sheep and llamas at fairs since she was 7 years old.

“I want to make sure that kids who want to show have the opportunity to show,” she said.

The experience in teaching children should help Schmidt attain her dream job.

“My ultimate goal in life is to run my own education-based farm — a place where kids could come out and work with the animals,” she said.

While the Scottsbluff 4-H club has hosted a plethora of interns over the years, Schmidt was the first intern from the HALO program to work with them.

Schwartz’s goal for 4-H interns remains the same.