45-year balloon veteran to compete against 20-year-old apprentice

Knowing that he has less experience than several pilots competing, Aldridge’s focus is to improve his skills to help him get closer to the targets.

“I’m working on coming down to the target and leveling off at 10 feet like the other pilots do so effortlessly. The guys that can do that are fantastic,” he said. “I’m leveling off just below the trees now and working my way down. I’m still getting there.”

Still, Aldridge is grateful for the ballooning knowledge Bussey has shared with him throughout his life.

“I had an epiphany recently that he’s been teaching me my whole life,” Aldridge said. “He had tips and tricks or the things he would say when we were in the car that I never really thought anything of, but going into competition now, I’m thankful I know this stuff.”

Going into the national competition, Aldridge’s goal is to place higher than his mentor.

From the 2019 competition, Bussey said he learned the valley is windy, making target placement important this year.

“I can handle the wind because I’m used to that,” he said. “I’m 78 years old and this is a young person sport. I want to remain relevant and by that, I mean I want to score.”