600 Latino veterans from the North Platte Valley honored with memorial

On Thursday, Nov. 11, three columns were unveiled at the Guadalupe Center with the names of 600 Mexican-Americans from the North Platte Valley who served in the military.
The unveiling was just a small part of the ceremony. Marty Ramirez, a Vietnam Veteran from Scottsbluff, gave the opening speech on the history of Mexican-Americans who served their countries and the need for the three monuments celebrating their service.
On Friday, Martinez said he hopes the names inspire future Mexican-Americans.
“To me, it’s human nature. You want to see somebody who looks like us portrayed as heroes,” he said. “We are the heroes (for future generations).”
One of the names on the wall is Robbie Orozco. Orozco was looking for the names of relatives on the wall when he spotted his name. The realization left him reflecting on the sacrifice of the 600 names on the columns.
“The only word I can come up with (for being included on the columns) is unexpected,” he said. “There really are no words that can express it. It’s surprising.”
Orozco said he is thankful for those who came before him.
“My name is among people that I’ve looked up to growing up in this community, the Guadalupe Center and just in the valley. They’ve all been influential,” he said.
Bennie Trevino was one of the names on the wall and was instrumental in getting the memorial and columns built in honor of Mexican-American veterans from the valley.
“It’s a pretty proud feeling knowing that, even though my dad did not die in the line of duty, he was a big part of getting these statues together. He was on the board (that got the monuments made). Unfortunately, last year he passed away from COVID, and my mom,” Anthony Trevino, Bennie’s son, said.
Anthony Trevino said his dad wasn’t one to talk about his service to his country.
“My daughter got him to open up about it, and he started coming out. He was a little prouder (of his service),” he said. “His quote was, ‘When I came back from the war, we didn’t get a big greeting like you see on TV.’ It was a little bitter with him.”
That helped spur Bennie Trevino to get involved with getting the memorial and columns built.
“He wanted to just do something for other people who maybe felt the same way. It means a lot to see this, not just for Hispanic culture, but for everybody. This isn’t just about what culture you’re from. I think it’s more about what you have done for your country and getting the recognition you deserve.”
Anthony Trevino, though, said it was great to see all of the names on the columns.
“It’s a pretty proud feeling to see all the names regardless if it’s a Hispanic name, or a German name. We’re all Americans and that’s what he was most proud of,” Anthony Trevino said.
Quilts of Valor were also given to Ramirez, Greg Rodriguez, Joe Perez, Gavino Saldivar and Oscar Barraza. All five were draped with their quilts during the presentation.
Ramirez helped setup the presentation in conjunction with Jim Meyer, he said. The toughest task was finding information on all of the veterans who were honored. Luckily, he said, they were able to meet the deadline. Ramirez said the work proved to be rewarding.
“To me, that was the meat of the program,” he said.
Ramirez had actually had his Quilt of Valor for some time. He was given one through his church in Lincoln years ago, he said.
A last minute phone call led to him bringing his quilt to get a picture with the four others who were presented with quilts at the ceremony.
“That was neat,” Ramirez said. “Talk about emotional. A lot of people were in tears.”
Honor and Remember flags were presented to six families who lost loved ones. Honor and Remember flags are meant to publicly honor every fallen service member and the sacrifice of their families.
Those honored were Alfred Ventura (died in 2007), Ray Gevara Jr. (KIA in Vietnam in 1967), Fred Marez (KIA in Vietnam in 1970), Vince Bernal (KIA in Vietnam in 1971), Louie Pina (KIA in Vietnam in 1967) and Richard Estrada (KIA in Vietnam in 1968).
Matt Palomo and Joe Perez had one last award to give before unveiling the columns. Palomo and Perez honored Bennie Trevino for his community service. They presented Anthony Trevino with an eagle trophy to honor his father’s service to the community. Anthony Trevino said the recognition for his father was bittersweet because he wasn’t able to share it with him.
“My dad was a big part two years ago of the original unveiling. He was here with my mom, so it was kind of an emotional day to be here. I kind of wish they were here today, but I’m here to represent them,” he said.