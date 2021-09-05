 Skip to main content
A day at Northfield’s new preschool
A day at Northfield’s new preschool

Grace Becker swings from the monkey bars during recess at preschool.
Grayson Mesteth happily climbs the playground steps on his way to the slide during recess.
With a little help, Aubrie Tribbet works on putting together a puzzle Friday morning at Northfield's new preschool.
Jackson Muggli and Seth Naenburg look out over the playground equipment during recess at Northfield's preschool.
Axel Whitfield rocks on after having fun playing with some toys at the Northfield preschool, which is in its first year of operation in the Gering Public School District.
Saylor Wagner gazes through a pair of binoculars in search of her friends at Northfield's preschool.
Elijah Alvarado zips through the playground as he chases his fellow Northfield preschoolers in a game of tag.
Reporter

Olivia Wieseler is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9051 or by emailing olivia.wieseler@starherald.com.

