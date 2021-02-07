A leather-crafting tradition carries on in the Panhandle

He develops patterns for all sorts of commissions, often types of flowers or whorls. Occasionally, he receives an unusual commission, such as a Welsh woman’s request for a saddle with the Welsh dragon surrounded by intricate Celtic knot designs.

Klinda started his first saddle while serving in the Armed Forces in 1959, really getting into leather work when he was about 24.

“I never got it finished, but I started it,” he said, pointing to a dark saddle in the corner.

Since opening up his shop in 1962, an estimated 500 saddles in nearly six decades. That doesn’t include the countless pairs of chaps, saddlebags, belts and other Western kits he’s made over the years, much of it documented in photographs at his shop.

Klinda’s workshop is in a little building beside his yellow house just south of the Kimball County line. Outside in the paddock is a bay and black horse and three cows snuffling around the hay. They recently moved there from Colorado to be closer to family.

Klinda, when reflecting in his shop, said he was surprised that his life was shaped by saddle making, giving him independence.

“I’ve always worked for myself,” he said. “I’m not a 9 to 5 person.”