Agate Fossil Beds ‘Zoom’ their fossil knowledge into the classroom

Many school field trips have become something of the past since COVID-19 hit the country back in March. But that has not stopped Agate Fossil Beds National Monument from continuing their educational programming.

Rangers at Agate Fossil Beds are using Zoom technology to beam themselves into classrooms across the country to talk about fossils and Plains history.

While their distance learning program has been in place since the spring of 2014, they have seen an uptick in classroom requests, especially in places outside the Panhandle and even Nebraska.

“I just did a school from State College in Pennsylvania, and I recently booked a school just outside Pittsburg,” Jeremy Hoyt, a distance learning educator at the park, said. “We’ve done schools in New York City, Philadelphia and New Jersey.”

Hoyt, who is originally from Long Island, New York, said he has been using his connections back home to reach out to school boards in those areas. He said some Panhandle schools are still waiting to see if they can make a trip work later in the school year.

“A lot of local schools are trying to hold their breath to see if they can do an in-person field trip in the spring,” he said.