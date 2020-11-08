Agate Fossil Beds ‘Zoom’ their fossil knowledge into the classroom

Many school field trips have become something of the past since COVID-19 hit the country back in March. But that has not stopped Agate Fossil Beds National Monument from continuing their educational programming.
Rangers at Agate Fossil Beds are using Zoom technology to beam themselves into classrooms across the country to talk about fossils and Plains history.
While their distance learning program has been in place since the spring of 2014, they have seen an uptick in classroom requests, especially in places outside the Panhandle and even Nebraska.
“I just did a school from State College in Pennsylvania, and I recently booked a school just outside Pittsburg,” Jeremy Hoyt, a distance learning educator at the park, said. “We’ve done schools in New York City, Philadelphia and New Jersey.”
Hoyt, who is originally from Long Island, New York, said he has been using his connections back home to reach out to school boards in those areas. He said some Panhandle schools are still waiting to see if they can make a trip work later in the school year.
“A lot of local schools are trying to hold their breath to see if they can do an in-person field trip in the spring,” he said.
From the schools he has taught in the classroom via Zoom, though, he said he has been receiving a lot of positive feedback. Once school just outside of Denver sent him a powerpoint of thank you’s from the students at the beginning of October.
The pre-civil war and Native American History teacher from State College, Pennsylvania, said in an email to Hoyt, “The students REALLY, REALLY, REALLY appreciate doing something different.”
According to the Agate Fossil Beds’ website, the distance learning program can be for any grade level. Hoyt said they currently offer two main programs: one on the Miocene mammal fossils and the other on Native Americans of the Plains. He said they are also happy to accommodate teachers if there is something else they want to see from Agate.
If teachers would like to schedule a distance learning class with Agate Fossil Beds, email Hoyt at jeremy_hoyt@nps.gov, Monday through Thursday, and he will try to respond within 48 hours. You can also call Agate Fossil Beds at 308-668-2211 or 308-436-9760.
