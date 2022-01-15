Alliance Chamber holds annual banquet

The annual Alliance Chamber of Commerce awards banquet was held Tuesday, Jan. 11 at the West Side Events Center in Alliance.
Those honored during the annual event included:
Best of Alliance
The Best of Alliance award was designed for the citizens of Alliance to recognize and vote for a business that goes above and beyond with the best customer service.
“The nominations poured in on Facebook causing multiple rounds to a nail biting tie breaker,” Alliance Chamber Director Susan Unzicker said. “The citizens really turned out to continually vote for their favorite business. All the comments for all the businesses expressed the great service received. Clearly, we live in a community where businesses truly care about their customers and continually meet high standards of service.”
This year’s Best of Alliance Award winner, Dave’s Pharmacy:
One voter wrote, “Dave’s service is amazing both in Alliance and Hemingford. They’re dedicated to family, community and home town service.” Another wrote, “Dave’s delivered incredibly generous and well stocked care packages to every teacher in our school district in Alliance and Hemingford not once but several times last school year. They were a welcome surprise in a year that was the biggest challenge many of us had ever seen.” And another, “They are always friendly and have everything we need.”
Ambassador of the Year – Shelbi Pitt
“The Alliance Chamber Ambassadors are an official representative of the Chamber, its members and our community,” Unzicker said. “The Ambassadors help serve as hosts and hostesses for all major Chamber memberships’ functions. The Ambassadors attend Grand Openings and ribbon-cuttings ceremonies whenever job obligations will allow.”
“Each year the committee chooses a member that has exhibited outstanding service throughout the year. This year’s award goes to Shelbi Pitt. Congratulations Shelbi for being the 2021 Ambassador of the Year.”
Friend of Alliance – Todd Harris
“The Friend of Alliance award is designed to honor an Alliance individual or couple who has been a Friend of Alliance through their community leadership and contributions,” said Unzicker. “This award recognizes the potential of all residents as valued members and leaders of Alliance.”
“Stanley Todd Harris graduated from Alliance High School in 1959. Afterwards, he served in the U.S. Navy as a sonarman, later returning to Alliance and marrying Cheryl (Edwards) Harris on Dec. 16, 1961.”
“Throughout his life, Todd enjoyed many hobbies, including ranching, golfing, and playing card and board games with family and friends. Anything his children were involved in Todd was involved in too: from coaching Old Timers Baseball to the Jaycee youth wrestling program to being a 4-H Top Flight Livestock Leader. People who knew Todd knew he didn’t have a lazy bone in his body.”
“Todd was a member of many organizations. He was a member of Alliance Masonic Lodge #183 where he held many offices, the Alliance Eagles Club, American Legion Post #7, the Panhandle Golf Association, and a lifetime member of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church where he served on vestry and choir.”
“But Todd wasn’t just a member of an organization, he was also a do-er and hard worker. When Cheryl and others helped restructure the Mission Store, Todd was there. When furniture needed moved or any other remodeling needed done, Todd was there. When the Backpack Program needed help, Todd was there. When people attended the Annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper, Todd was there. When breakfast needed served during the 2017 Eclipse, Todd was there talking to all the tourists from all over the world.”
“No one can know how many tons of clothing he baled for the Mission Store over the past 20 years,” said Unzicker. “No one can know how many totes of food he sorted, lifted, and delivered to area schools. And probably only Cheryl could know just how many ‘honey-do’ projects he completed. Before Todd died on September 28, 2021, he was active in a forthcoming project called ‘Making a Difference’. Todd was always helping someone somewhere on something.”
Harris “dedicated his life to the service of others making him a great ambassador – and a great friend – of Alliance.”
“The Alliance Chamber is honored to posthumously recognize all Todd Harris did to support, establish, and develop many causes benefiting the people of Alliance,” Unzicker said. “As the Chamber’s first inaugural Friend of Alliance award recipient, Cheryl Harris and Jeff and Brigit Harris are here to accept the award honoring the legacy of Todd Harris.”
Small Business - Vintage Espresso
The small business of the year award is to recognize the contributions of small business to the economic growth of Alliance.
“Whether meeting over coffee, enjoying lunch, or browsing antiques and collectibles, Vintage Espresso, Collectibles and Antiques demonstrates what is unique about small town small businesses,” said Unzicker. “Businesses like Vintage give community members a place to meet and gather. Businesses like Vintage build relationships and enhance our quality of life. Vintage has proven time and again to be the kind of place dedicated to great service and a great atmosphere.”
Outstanding Business - Black Hills Energy
The outstanding business award is to recognize the contributions of a business to the growth of Alliance. The award is to recognize the role businesses play in our community. A business is recognized for growth, creativity, community involvement and leadership.
“Black Hills Energy has a VISION to be the ‘Energy Partner of Choice’ and a MISSION of ‘Improving Life with Energy’,” said Unzicker.
“Blacks Hills Energy allows flexibility in their employee’s daily schedules to participate and support community events and projects, and are encouraged to do so with a strong commitment from their corporate leaders who provide the tools, time and financial support to do so.”
“Forming strong partnerships in each of the communities they serve is one of their key Strategies to achieving all of their goals,” Unzicker added.
Community Investment – West Side Event Center
The Community Investment award is to recognize the contributions of a business or organization that devotes time, effort, or energy to a particular undertaking with the expectation of a worthwhile result.
“West Side Event Center has been serving Alliance for 35 years and have hosted the Chamber’s Annual meeting for approximately 30 years,” said Unzicker.
Community Compassion - Alliance Police Department
The Community Compassion award is to recognize a business or organization that recognizes and meets all the needs of all the inhabitants of that community, the well-being of the entire community is a priority, and all people and living things are treated with respect. More simply, in a Compassionate Community, people are motivated by compassion to take responsibility for and care for each other.
“In a time of unprecedented chaos and violence nationwide, the Alliance Police Department, under the leadership of Chief Lukens, has done more to protect and serve the citizens of Alliance than many other communities could hope for,” Unzicker said. “In fact, they have inspired a Compassionate Community by valuing citizen feedback, hosting community events like National Night Out, a Bicycle Rodeo, and Coffee with a Cop, and establishing programs to empower proactive citizenry.”
“In the last few months, the Alliance Police Department has established the Lights on Program which pays for residents to fix headlights or taillights without getting a ticket. Alliance is the first community to have this kind of program.”
“The Alliance Police Department has also established a Volunteers in Police Services program for citizens in the community who wish to volunteer their time and skills within a law enforcement agency. The program currently has 15 volunteers. The volunteers give their assistance in various police functions from helping with administrative tasks to working a booth at Heritage Days or helping with traffic control. Some volunteers have received training in victim’s assistance and help with victims of crimes while some are called out when people are in crisis to assist.”