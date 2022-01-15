Alliance Chamber holds annual banquet

“Todd was a member of many organizations. He was a member of Alliance Masonic Lodge #183 where he held many offices, the Alliance Eagles Club, American Legion Post #7, the Panhandle Golf Association, and a lifetime member of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church where he served on vestry and choir.”

“But Todd wasn’t just a member of an organization, he was also a do-er and hard worker. When Cheryl and others helped restructure the Mission Store, Todd was there. When furniture needed moved or any other remodeling needed done, Todd was there. When the Backpack Program needed help, Todd was there. When people attended the Annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper, Todd was there. When breakfast needed served during the 2017 Eclipse, Todd was there talking to all the tourists from all over the world.”

“No one can know how many tons of clothing he baled for the Mission Store over the past 20 years,” said Unzicker. “No one can know how many totes of food he sorted, lifted, and delivered to area schools. And probably only Cheryl could know just how many ‘honey-do’ projects he completed. Before Todd died on September 28, 2021, he was active in a forthcoming project called ‘Making a Difference’. Todd was always helping someone somewhere on something.”

