Amoo earns Congressional Gold Medal

“It takes, in my mind, a maturity level not usually found in a student her age,” Olsen said. “It’s one of those things that will follow her for the rest of her life.”

Amoo’s desire to achieve the award may have begun as a quest to collect accolades and as a journey of personal growth, the national and global events of the past three years shifted her mindset to something more service-oriented.

Amoo said her family has strong roots in Scottsbluff, so the pull of community service was ubiquitous even before winning the medal. But a lot has changed in the three years since Amoo started her journey. As such, she told the Star-Herald that she sees her future in public service.

“I hope to, someday, be moving from California to work in Washington D.C., and really take charge of the fight of my generation, which would be climate change,” Amoo said.

It’s impossible to separate Amoo from the history she’s growing up in.

She’s living through one the most tumultuous periods in U.S. history. That’s because Amoo — along with all members of her generation — live in a world blanketed by the COVID-19 pandemic, a national reckoning of U.S. racism and global climate shift.