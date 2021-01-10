Animals become family for zookeepers

“If I’m able to share my passion with them, hopefully that animal has another person in their corner, especially in the wild,” she said. “A lot of habitats are being destroyed. The more the population grows, the less and less the animals have to wander, so if you can share that passion for that species and be that voice, someone else might become that voice, and you never know who you’re going to reach, and they may be the one to really fix something. You never know.”

It’s not just when they’re on duty that the keepers think about the animals they tend to. Simonton said she can’t imagine someone being a zookeeper and not forming a strong bond with the animals.

“We’ve learned a lot of their different personalities, and we can tell when they’re not feeling well,” Simonton said. “That’s heartbreaking to see, and then we have to figure out what’s wrong with them, and they can’t tell us. It’s a lot of extra observations, a lot of worrying. I get to go home at 4:30, 5 o’clock every day, but I don’t stop worrying about the zoo. I keep thinking about it at night - ‘What can I do? What can I do better?’”

Mason said zookeepers are concerned for the animals 365 days a year, whether they’re working or not.