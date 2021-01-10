Animals become family for zookeepers

When you work with someone day-in and day-out, they become like your family
For the zookeepers and staff at Riverside Discovery Center in Scottsbluff, the animals they care for on a daily basis become their family.
Zookeepers often work far away from their hometowns, and the RDC staff is no different. There are keepers on staff who are from Washington, D.C., to Washington as well as Florida among other locations.
“No one gets in this job just to simply play with the animals,” zookeeper Trista Simonton, who hails from northeastern South Dakota, said. “There’s so much more involved in it. This is very much a passion career. ... These animals mean so, so much to us. Obviously, we can’t take them home. Most of them we can’t pet. But we’re here taking care of them every single day. We make sure they’re fed, they’re cleaned, they’re enriched, that they have a lot of the same opportunities they would have in the wild.”
Zookeeper Francesca Bozzo has only been at RDC for a short time, but she has worked in other facilities.
“These animals, every single keeper loves,” she said. “We love them like they’re our family. We love them like they’re our own. We form special bonds with each and every animal just like you would with your pets at home.”
Sierra Spears has been a junior zookeeper for four years before coming on staff full-time a few months ago.
“Building relationships with all of the animals is a big reason I want to be in this field,” Spears said. “I want to some in and seen an animal who’s excited to see me every day, one that I’m excited to see, and they’re excited to participate.”
Relationships with the animals can help with medical exams, making the animals more comfortable with exams and taking medications when necessary or even just getting them crate-trained to allow for transport.
“They’re less stressed, we’re less stressed, and it makes the process go better,” Bozzo said of the behavior training. “It’s also building relationships with the animals so they’re more trusting.”
Many of the animals at the zoo are there because they simply would not survive in the wild. The zoo’s eagle and other raptors all have had some sort of injury that would make them unable to hunt in the wild. Rhonda, the possum, is missing part of her tail, so she isn’t able to move effectively enough to avoid quickly being run over by a car or becoming a meal for another animal. Kit, a marble fox was bred as a pet, but was found running loose in Scottsbluff. A good Samaritan brought him to the zoo where the staff was able to nurse him back to health and give him a proper home.
Alexandra Mason said she loves to share with people about the animals in the zoo.
“If I’m able to share my passion with them, hopefully that animal has another person in their corner, especially in the wild,” she said. “A lot of habitats are being destroyed. The more the population grows, the less and less the animals have to wander, so if you can share that passion for that species and be that voice, someone else might become that voice, and you never know who you’re going to reach, and they may be the one to really fix something. You never know.”
It’s not just when they’re on duty that the keepers think about the animals they tend to. Simonton said she can’t imagine someone being a zookeeper and not forming a strong bond with the animals.
“We’ve learned a lot of their different personalities, and we can tell when they’re not feeling well,” Simonton said. “That’s heartbreaking to see, and then we have to figure out what’s wrong with them, and they can’t tell us. It’s a lot of extra observations, a lot of worrying. I get to go home at 4:30, 5 o’clock every day, but I don’t stop worrying about the zoo. I keep thinking about it at night - ‘What can I do? What can I do better?’”
Mason said zookeepers are concerned for the animals 365 days a year, whether they’re working or not.
“We’re always here on our days off, which is not healthy, but it’s the one thing zookeepers are horrible at,”Mason said. “Their days off, they’re always thinking about ways to better the animals; lives or fun activities for the animals to do. We’re always brainstorming with other zoos, and other zookeepers. You get ideas, and you get really excited about them, and you just kind of shift off to your other corner and start making things for your animals and loving them.”
While zookeepers don’t always like to admit it, they do have favorites.
“He’s like my best friend,” Spears said of blue and gold macaw Cruz, who she says is in her top three, but she won’t pick a top three. “He’s kind of funny because he’s very sassy. He likes to talk back.”
Spears said macaws will pick up the different dialects of the flock so they fit in.
“His flock is us, so he says what we say,” Spears said. “He plays peek-a-boo, and he picks up our keepers’ voices, and he’s picked up my voice. One day I was putting stuff away, and he said, ‘Whatcha doing?’ and it scared me because it sounded like another person. That to me, we are his family as well because he’s so used to us, and he looks forward to seeing us as well.”
Bozzo said she enjoys spending time with Wayne, the muntjac. Wayne used to be skittish with people, but has become more accustomed to having humans around as Bozzo worked with him.
“He comes up to the keepers whenever we come in to clean,” Bozzo said. “He looks around for food, like, ‘Do you have anything for me?’ It’s really nice to see that he’s warming up to people.”
For Simonton, it wasn’t so difficult to name a favorite, quickly going to Nika, the zoo’s female Amur tiger, along with the chimps and the education animals, such as Rhonda, the possum.
“(Nika) is my training animal, and she is very near and dear to me,” Simonton said. “She’s very sweet and lovey, and you can tell that because when she sees pretty much anybody, she’ll chuff at them. That’s pretty much a tiger way of saying hello. She loves people, and she interacts so well with our visitors.”
For Alexandra Mason, Kit, the marble fox is her favorite, going back to when he was brought in undernourished and loaded with ear mites and fleas.
“I spent a good few months just sitting in with him, talking to him, seeing if I could get him to let me pet him so we could take look at his ears and have the vet get all the mites out and get him back to healthy,” Mason said. “You kind of a bond with them.”
With any family, when there is a loss, it touches everyone. That was no different for the RDC staff when Apollo, the lion, died from age-related illness recently.
“I think we all went off and cried for a few hours together,” Mason said. “It was rough.”
Apollo wasn’t just a part of the zoo family, he had been a part of the community since the 1990s, and he will be missed, Simonton said.
“Honestly, the worst part for me is after it’s done and then coming into the cat building, and he’s not there,” she said. “We don’t hear him roaring. The next day, I walked into the chimp building, which has an observation window (to Apollo’s enclosure), and I instinctively looked for him. Then you realize, and it’s just heartbreaking. ... We definitely miss his roaring. He was just such a presence in that cat building.”