Bayard student’s art earns recognition

Turn to the April page of the 2021 “Nebraska: Don’t waste it!” calendar because that’s where the most recent recognition of Theresa Schiavone’s art can be found. Its one piece in the Bayard High School student’s growing collection of work, but it’s certainly not the last published or printed Schiavone piece.

Amid a global pandemic, Schiavone is growing up and discovering her talent through tumultuous and unpredictable times. Her school was shut down in March, like all Nebraska schools, cutting her off from art supplies and direct access to teachers, mentors and social connections.

Bayard is known for many things, but producing artist is not one of them, according to Schiavone’s art teacher Jessica Scott. This can have a dampening effect on the ambitions and confidence of young art students like Schiavone, according to Scott.

“Other than (county) fair, I don’t really feel like the artists in that area gets a lot of publicity. So I don’t feel like people know about them. I feel like they think because they’re in this small school that they’re not going to measure up,” Scott said.

But those realities haven’t stopped Schiavone from creating art or receiving recognition for it.

Schiavone is a junior at Bayard High School. Like other teenagers, she balances her time between school, work and personal activities. But wherever she goes, Schiavone said she tries to keep a sketchbook nearby.

“I really, really try to fit art into my schedule every day,” she said.