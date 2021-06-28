 Skip to main content
Bit and Spurs club hosts Camp Scott
Bit and Spur's Club member Rowny Ozuna examines the spoon she will use during the egg and spoon game at the Bit and Spur's Horse Show and BBQ on Thursday, June 24 at the Saddle Club.

 JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald

It wasn’t all fun and games at the Bit and Spurs’ Horse Show and BBQ on Thursday, June 24.

The youth in the Bit and Spurs 4-H Horse Club played games such as egg and spoon and a version of musical chairs involving horses and buckets.

Afterward, the members of Bit and Spurs offered rides to the Camp Scott youth.

Camp Scott Director Devonna Tyree-Bowers said the event benefits both groups.

“It’s a nice partnership between the two,” she said. The 4-H Club gets to practice skills that they need for their gymkhanas and their competitions and they get to show off their skills to the kids, They get show off their horses and share their love of horses, and they get exposed to kids who have special needs, which is a very nice combination between the two.”

Tyree-Bowers said the event, which has been held for more than 25 years, started out as a small meal before Kiwanis got involved and turned it into what it is today.

The event kicks off with a barbecue fundraiser before the Bit and Spurs Club puts on a show for the Camp Scott youth where they play several games on horseback.

Afterward, the Camp Scott youth are given horse rides by the Bit and Spurs Club. Tyree-Bowers said it is one of the highlights of the year for the Camp Scott participants.

“They will be talking about it for six months,” she said.

Jeff Van Patten is the sports editor of the Star-Herald. Jeff can be reached by calling 308-632-9048 or emailing jeff.vanpatten@starherald.com.

