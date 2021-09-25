Boy Scouts Troop 22 plants trees at Bayard City Park

BAYARD — Boy Scouts with Troop 22 descended Wednesday, Sept. 22, on City Park to plant trees as part of its annual project.
Scoutmaster Matt McLaughlin said the tree planting is a way for the troop to give back to the community.
“With the Cub Scout troop that we have and our Webelos, every year there’s some community service hours required that we do. To me, it’s just about giving back to the community in this way. Having Todd Filipi here with the NRD just showing the kids how to properly plant trees and leaving a legacy is the most important thing,” McLaughlin said.
In the past, the troop used to plant trees around the Panahndle. McLaughlin said the troop completed that project two years ago, so they were looking to plant trees elsewhere.
“We used to do a tree plant at Chadron State Park and Fort Robinson around this time. We would get the little pines and we would plant like 1,500 of them.”
“When the city approached us about helping to plant some trees, we were more than happy to do so,” McLaughlin said. “We’ve got some experienced kids.
Planting trees is an important project that the kids learn from.
“I think the main thing that they get out of it is they have their thumbprint on it and they can say I planted that tree as a part of that project. In a small town, I think that’s just really important,” he said.
Troop 22 is looking to add more trees around town, McLaughlin said.
“I know that the city is working on some different grants. I work at the school and we’ve kind of done some collaborative efforts to plant some more trees to increase our canopy. I think 15 to 20 years from now, these are the types of things that can really make a difference,” he said.
Todd Filipi, with the North Platte NRD, said it is important to teach the youth how to plant trees.
“I’m big on educating the youth in the next generation because they’re the ones who are going to carry things forward. Obviously, trees have a big value to us here in the western Panhandle as far as all the great benefits like wind protection, shade, shelter and all that other fun stuff. The kids are going to be the ones that carry this forward,” he said.
“We are reaching out to the kids and making them value things and additionally making them value their landscape, their towns. It’s an appreciation for what they have around. Another big part of this program is the diversity. That’s why some of these species are maybe a little different than what’s typically here. We have disease issues and some other stuff so diversity is key for us as we make sure if we do get one bug it doesn’t wipe out everything in town,” he said.
The trees are made possible by a grant, Filipi sad.
“This is a grant we’ve been able to get since 2012. It’s mainly driven by the Environmental Trust, the statewide Arboretum and the Nebraska Forest Service. We’ve applied for that money and we’re able to bring it back to our communities within our districts. On average, we’ve put about 100 of these bigger trees back in every fall since 2012,” he said.