Boy Scouts Troop 22 plants trees at Bayard City Park

Troop 22 is looking to add more trees around town, McLaughlin said.

“I know that the city is working on some different grants. I work at the school and we’ve kind of done some collaborative efforts to plant some more trees to increase our canopy. I think 15 to 20 years from now, these are the types of things that can really make a difference,” he said.

Todd Filipi, with the North Platte NRD, said it is important to teach the youth how to plant trees.

“I’m big on educating the youth in the next generation because they’re the ones who are going to carry things forward. Obviously, trees have a big value to us here in the western Panhandle as far as all the great benefits like wind protection, shade, shelter and all that other fun stuff. The kids are going to be the ones that carry this forward,” he said.

“We are reaching out to the kids and making them value things and additionally making them value their landscape, their towns. It’s an appreciation for what they have around. Another big part of this program is the diversity. That’s why some of these species are maybe a little different than what’s typically here. We have disease issues and some other stuff so diversity is key for us as we make sure if we do get one bug it doesn’t wipe out everything in town,” he said.