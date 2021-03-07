Business hoping to be smashing success

“The big thing with this is for us to keep our prices as low as we can, we rely on that volunteer (aspect),” Eric Bertrand said. “If you’ve got an old TV that you’re not going to use, like I’ve got a 50-inch right here with a cracked screen, let’s break it down.”

Another option may be to bring your own items to smash.

“If people want to bring stuff in with them on top of their smash, they can,” Eric said. “If you have that one baby toy, like the popper, you know what, I’ll break it. … If there’s something sitting around your house you’ve been wanting to break, bring it with you. The only limitation is I won’t do any tubed TVs or monitors.”

Another suggestion is to bring your own Bluetooth speaker to listen to while you smash.

“You can play whatever angry music you want to play, or play Bob Dylan while you’re breaking stuff,” Eric Bertrand said. “We want you to enjoy yourself and we want you to have fun.”

Smash Dungeon will be saving what glass they can to sell to people who might use to make mosaic art or stepping stones. What can be recycled will be recycled.