Chadron State alumna keeps foothold in the Irish dancing scene

“It’s very time consuming. I mean, you have to put in a lot of work for the competitions, especially doing the correct footwork, but also keeping in time with music,” she said. “You have a lot of different things you have to think about when you’re doing the competition. … It is challenging as well to do my job and then also dance. I try to make it work as best as I can.”

She seems to balance the two well — well enough to place fourth out of over 200 dancers in her division in the U.S. National Irish Dancing preliminaries competition back in July. Gurley said she’s working toward competing at the open championship level of Irish Dancing, with her next competition being the Oireachtas, or the Western Regional Irish Dance Championships in Phoenix, Arizona, this November.

“I’m currently a preliminary championship dancer,” Gurley said. “I did win a competition earlier this year, and in order for me to move up to the Open Championship level, I need to win two more competitions. So I’m getting there.”

Training for the competition includes spending four hours every other day in the dance studio, as well as regular practice elsewhere throughout the day.