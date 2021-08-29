Chadron State alumna keeps foothold in the Irish dancing scene

When Amber (Peterson) Gurley, of Marquette, Nebraska, was 13 years old, wickedly quick feet danced across her television screen, and she was mesmerized. Riverdance had premiered on PBS that year, and she decided she was going to move her feet like that one day.
“I was super entranced with it, and I would find myself just dancing to the videos and stuff like that,” she said. “I lived too far away from an actual Irish dance school, so I had to resort to just watching the videos myself and actually getting Irish dance instruction videos from the internet and stuff too, so I kind of learned that way.”
It wasn’t long until her self-taught Irish dancing skills were winning her talent shows and dance competitions. While she attended Chadron State College majoring in chemistry and minoring in criminal justice, she performed numerous times, including at the Miss Chadron Pageant and the International Food Tasting Festival.
After graduating in 2005, Gurley took a job as forensic scientist for the Nebraska State Patrol. She now currently works for the Wyoming State Crime Lab and has been for the past few years. During her whole forensic career, she continued dancing. She even joined a school in Longmont, Colorado, called Avoca Irish Dance Academy, where she has been dancing off and on with them for nearly 10 years. She said it’s definitely not easy to balance competitive dancing with a demanding career.
“It’s very time consuming. I mean, you have to put in a lot of work for the competitions, especially doing the correct footwork, but also keeping in time with music,” she said. “You have a lot of different things you have to think about when you’re doing the competition. … It is challenging as well to do my job and then also dance. I try to make it work as best as I can.”
She seems to balance the two well — well enough to place fourth out of over 200 dancers in her division in the U.S. National Irish Dancing preliminaries competition back in July. Gurley said she’s working toward competing at the open championship level of Irish Dancing, with her next competition being the Oireachtas, or the Western Regional Irish Dance Championships in Phoenix, Arizona, this November.
“I’m currently a preliminary championship dancer,” Gurley said. “I did win a competition earlier this year, and in order for me to move up to the Open Championship level, I need to win two more competitions. So I’m getting there.”
Training for the competition includes spending four hours every other day in the dance studio, as well as regular practice elsewhere throughout the day.
“I find myself dancing all the time. I mean, I dance here at work a lot,” she said. “I’ll be practicing steps. My coworkers are used to it by now.”
For Gurley, the intense practicing for competition can be overwhelming, especially alongside her career as a forensic scientist and her other passion for showing horses across the nation, a hobby that was passed down to her from her grandparents in Scottsbluff who were really active with the Historic Saddle Club. Still, despite some of the challenges, Gurley finds making the time to dance worth it.
“There are days I definitely get overwhelmed but — I don’t know — I still really enjoy it,” she said. “Even though dance can be stressful for me, because I do work full time, it’s also kind of a stress-reliever, too.”
Despite Irish heritage not being in her blood, Gurley said Irish dancing is, and she plans to keep competing for as long as she can.
“It’s just always been a huge part of who I am, and I love being on stage,” she said. “I’m a competitive person, so I really love the competitive element of Irish dance …I think (I’ll keep going) for quite a while, as long as my body holds up.”