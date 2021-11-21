Chappell resident writes children’s book for his granddaughter

“…It’s one of those things when something like that happens, then I’m like, same thing — middle of the night, I’m like, ‘Oh, I got an idea.’ So I’d write it down, and so that was a process that took probably about five or six years. … The idea started to come to me, and so I just start writing things down. And then, I don’t know, I just started formulating the story.”

The story is meant to be more than just an ode to his granddaughter’s middle name, though. In his story, a little Native American girl who always dreams about horses befriends a wild horse. When she rides the horse, an eagle soars over them as if a guide and protector. Nordyke wanted the story to be a way for Shayley to remember her family, since neither of her parents is around anymore.

“Part of it is, like us, we had a granddaughter and we’re like, ‘OK, we don’t want her to forget her family,’” he said. “…So, that’s kind of where this story came from, I would say. And to me, it’s sort of an allegory of God taking care of her.”

Nordyke also used his artistic abilities to bring the story to life on each page. He said he sketched, painted and illustrated every single page of the book.

“I draw it out, and then I put it on canvas, and then I paint it,” he said, “so every page is a canvas is a painting.”