Chappell resident writes children’s book for his granddaughter

While he’s a painter by trade, Ron Nordyke, of Chappell, took a leap of faith nearly 10 years ago to begin writing his first book — and an award-winning one at that.
Nordyke’s children’s book “EagleHorse” recently received 2021 Will Rogers Silver Medallion Awards in the Young Readers/Illustrated category for being both author and illustrator of the book, as well as a 2021 Publishers’ Silver Medallion in October. He also received the Will Rogers Gold Medallion as 2021 Illustrator of the Year.
Nordyke, 72, taught art for 23 years at Chappell, which later took the name Creek Valley. Painting is his passion, and being an artist was something he’s wanted to be since he was six years old.
However, when Nordyke wakes up in the middle of the night with an idea, he writes it down. That’s exactly what he did when he woke up with an idea to loosely base a story on his high school senior granddaughter, who has lived with him off and on throughout her entire life, especially within the 10 years.
“When she was about — I don’t know — three or four years old, we’re sitting there one day, and I said, ‘We should write a book about EagleHorse,’ and of course, that’s kind of a big joke in our house that I should write a book about that,” he said. “…Our granddaughter’s mother is named EagleHorse. Her birth name is EagleHorse. So Shayley’s name, our granddaughter, her middle name is EagleHorse.
“…It’s one of those things when something like that happens, then I’m like, same thing — middle of the night, I’m like, ‘Oh, I got an idea.’ So I’d write it down, and so that was a process that took probably about five or six years. … The idea started to come to me, and so I just start writing things down. And then, I don’t know, I just started formulating the story.”
The story is meant to be more than just an ode to his granddaughter’s middle name, though. In his story, a little Native American girl who always dreams about horses befriends a wild horse. When she rides the horse, an eagle soars over them as if a guide and protector. Nordyke wanted the story to be a way for Shayley to remember her family, since neither of her parents is around anymore.
“Part of it is, like us, we had a granddaughter and we’re like, ‘OK, we don’t want her to forget her family,’” he said. “…So, that’s kind of where this story came from, I would say. And to me, it’s sort of an allegory of God taking care of her.”
Nordyke also used his artistic abilities to bring the story to life on each page. He said he sketched, painted and illustrated every single page of the book.
“I draw it out, and then I put it on canvas, and then I paint it,” he said, “so every page is a canvas is a painting.”
From writing to illustrating to publishing, the book took nearly 10 years to get on a book shelf. Nordyke said it was officially released in 2020, and then one of his friends suggested he enter it into some different contests.
When he got word in this past October that he received Will Rogers Medallion Awards, he couldn’t believe it.
“I was shocked,” he said. “…You get invited to their ceremony, which is in Fort Worth. So, I thought, ‘Well, you know, I might as well go,’ and then I took my granddaughter with me and my wife.”
While he doesn’t foresee himself completing another project quite like this, Nordyke said he’ll keep painting and maybe publish another book of his paintings or of some of his other poetic writings sometime. For now though, he’s happy he was able to complete his goal of writing this book for his granddaughter.
“It’s hard to keep inspiration that long. It just is,” he said, “but I was determined to do that. And, of course, once you say you’re going to do it, then you’re committed.”