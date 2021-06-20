Chen shares experience being crowned Miss Nebraska Outstanding Teen 2021

“Piano is really my passion,” Chen said. “The song that I played was a rendition of a song I learned from my first piano teacher.

“Music is something that is deeply personal for me. It’s one of the ways I de-stress; it’s one of the ways I express myself.”

As someone who didn’t learn to speak English until she was in elementary school, Chen said music serves as a form of communication to help her best express her emotions.

“Sometimes language doesn’t fill in all of the gaps. It doesn’t express everything I want to say,” she said. “Being able to sit down and play a piece like that is phenomenal for me.”

That was not Chen’s first time performing at the Miss Nebraska pageant since she was welcomed as a guest star in 2012. She said her recent performance was a full circle moment.

With the field of contestants being narrowed down, Chen said she put it all on stage.

“I was determined to just be who I was and show the judges, come what may,” she said.

Following each contest, she said, “I left the stage and told myself, ‘I don’t know what just happened, but I hope it was good.’”