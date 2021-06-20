Chen shares experience being crowned Miss Nebraska Outstanding Teen 2021

As the stage lights beamed onto the top two Miss Nebraska teen contestants, Miss Scotts Bluff County Outstanding Teen Jamie Rose Chen was honored to be in that moment, not only representing western Nebraska, but also Asian-Americans.
Chen was crowned Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen 2021 on Saturday, June 12, over a year after the Miss and Teen title holders were supposed to compete. Although the COVID-19 pandemic put a hold on the state pageant, originally scheduled for April 2020, Chen said it presented an opportunity to grow.
“I’ve been really gearing up for Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen,” she said. “This last year has been an opportunity that I’ve been really excited for and, of course, with my work as Miss Scotts Bluff County Outstanding Teen, I was really excited to take that to the state and national platform.”
The pandemic caused pageant contestants to communicate their platforms online, which Chen found helpful.
“For me and my pageant stuff, it was really helpful to have all these resources right at my fingertips in a way I wouldn’t be able to experience in a normal year,” Chen said.
After holding her Miss Scotts Bluff County Outstanding Teen crown for two years, Chen said having the opportunity to compete at the Miss Nebraska pageant was a final milestone after a long break that she had been building toward.
Two days after taking her final exams for school, Chen returned home and packed up her Miss Nebraska contest attire as well as off night gowns and headed to North Platte.
Miss Outstanding Teen was combined with the Miss Nebraska organization, meaning this year’s teen contestants got to compete for six days, instead of the typical two-day contest.
“For me, it was such an enjoyable experience being able to spend all of that time not only with the girls I was competing against, but also my big sister Queen Makinzie Gregory, who was Miss Scott Bluff County and all of the other Miss title holders,” she said.
The competition started Thursday, June 10 with the young ladies competing in talent during the preliminary night of the scholarship pageant. Chen was named the winner in talent for night one.
Saturday evening’s competition began with an opening number before the judges narrowed the field to the top eight in the Miss and Teen divisions. The young ladies competed in talent, interview, on-stage question, evening gown — now called red carpet — and the Teen division was judged on physical fitness.
For her 90-second talent showcase, Chen performed “Tarantelle in A minor” by Albert Pieczonka on the grand piano. The piece is inspired by a tarantula, making the piece gory and slightly unsettling for Chen, who has arachnophobia.
“Piano is really my passion,” Chen said. “The song that I played was a rendition of a song I learned from my first piano teacher.
“Music is something that is deeply personal for me. It’s one of the ways I de-stress; it’s one of the ways I express myself.”
As someone who didn’t learn to speak English until she was in elementary school, Chen said music serves as a form of communication to help her best express her emotions.
“Sometimes language doesn’t fill in all of the gaps. It doesn’t express everything I want to say,” she said. “Being able to sit down and play a piece like that is phenomenal for me.”
That was not Chen’s first time performing at the Miss Nebraska pageant since she was welcomed as a guest star in 2012. She said her recent performance was a full circle moment.
With the field of contestants being narrowed down, Chen said she put it all on stage.
“I was determined to just be who I was and show the judges, come what may,” she said.
Following each contest, she said, “I left the stage and told myself, ‘I don’t know what just happened, but I hope it was good.’”
Once the competition portion was over, Chen awaited the results alongside her fellow title holders. Standing on stage in the top two, she remembered her experience in 2017 when she was named first runner-up. This time, the outcome would be different.
“There was this moment where I couldn’t think for a second,” she said. “My first thought was, ‘I have to let Franchesca have her moment.’ It took me awhile to process that I’m Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen.”
Her platform, “Dare to Dream” focuses on cultural diversity and celebrates those differences, so having Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen 2021 reflect that was an amazing moment for Chen.
“Honestly, I think that was illuminating for me because I had never really thought that was possible,” she said. “I did worry if my Asian-American hood would detract from my perception as a title holder, but I’m so glad it did not.”
Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen 2019 Phoenix Stanford crowned Chen before she took her first walk.
“I’m waving at the audience while I’m looking for my family,” she said. “My family was holding these giant cards with my face on them, which is an experience when you’re looking at four duplicates of yourself in the audience.”
Now, Chen is preparing for the national competition in July. She looks forward to sharing her platform with the judges, but more importantly, taking steps that will benefit Nebraskans over the next year.
As the reigning title holder, Chen wants her year of service to represent her community and the state that has afforded her the opportunity.
“It’s an opportunity of a lifetime,” she said.
Chen will continue to prepare for the national competition and looks forward to representing the strong, talented young ladies who reside not only in Nebraska, but also the Panhandle.
“Scotts Bluff County has provided such a great opportunity for me,” she said. “I think western Nebraska girls are people who are truly special and we can show the rest of the state that, and we can show the rest of the nation that.”