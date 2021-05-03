Collaboration and community: Dr. Korinne John gives back

Born and raised in Torrington, Wyoming, Dr. Korinne John knew she wanted to come back and make a difference in the tight-knit community that she grew up in by opening up Steamboat Chiropractic Health and Wellness Clinic.
It all started in high school when John took Dr. Grant and Dr. Lynda Jones’ kids to the chiropractor. A simple babysitting task sparked her interest in the chiropractor world, and she set her sights on a bright future helping people.
“I knew from there that I liked holistic and alternative medicine and how that all played a different part into our body and how that affected us,” John said. “That took me down the path of learning more about chiropractic and what that all means.”
John graduated from Torrington High School in 2012 and began her chiropractor journey by studying at the University of Wyoming and earning a Bachelor of Science degree in kinesiology and health promotion. From there, she went on to earn her Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Cleveland University-Kansas City in Overland Park, Kansas.
After graduating, John didn’t know if she would open her own practice or what her first years as a medical professional would look like. All the cards lined up for the young doctor when Dr. Jerry Erschabek decided to close his chiropractor business after 37 and a half years. The end of one’s journey was the start of another’s, and John opened up a business in her hometown.
“I always wanted to come back to Torrington to serve our community and give back because I knew that our community needs someone like me with a different (medical) background and I’m from here,” John said. “I love our community and I knew I could bring something different to the table.”
While John works on patients of all ages and loves working with everyone, she’s always enjoyed working with children and wanted to focus on that area in her chiropractic studies. She has extra training in pediatrics and pregnant women and is passionate about those areas.
Growing up, John lived a few blocks away from the local pool and went to enjoy the sun and water almost every day in the summer. She would continue her time at the pool as a lifeguard and then as a manager. This is where her love for working with kids developed and she began her journey of learning how to work with different groups of people. Subbing at the schools also helped John learn how to work with kids and continue her understanding of being a professional.
“It (lifeguarding) taught me a lot about how to work with kids and how to interact with kids and it gave me more chances to learn about them socially and to learn about them from a social aspect and how to solve problems with them,” John said. “That’s helped me in chiropractic because I learned how to work with people of all ages in different scenarios.”
Working at the Torrington pool also helped John meet a lot of people and build connections within the community. She loves that in a small town like Torrington, people always know someone by association and the tight-knit circle the community provides.
“It’s been so fun to meet the new people in our community that I would’ve never met and treating the community that I know and know from my past,” John said. “I’ve enjoyed getting to see people in a different perspective and taking care of them and really learning how to be in my career.”
Another extra step John takes to make sure her business is thriving and her patients are happy, is collaborating with other medical professionals and asking for help when she needs it. She continuously speaks to people in her field and outside of her field to ensure she’s doing all she can to be successful and help everyone that comes into her office.
“I love collaborating with other professionals and co-managing,” John said. “I think patient centered care is the most important and the way we reach that is by everyone working together.”
John dreams to one day have a patient centered facility that offers services outside of chiropractic like nurse practitioners, physical therapists, massage therapists, counseling, nutritionists and more under one roof. She wants to collaborate care and work together to serve patients the best that one can. She doesn’t know what the road looks like, but it’s something she strives for in patient centered care.
Since opening up two months ago, business has been great and John has been adjusting well to not going to school every day. While owning a business at a young age is frightening, as John describes, it has also been empowering. She’s had a lot of support from friends, family and the community and couldn’t be more thankful.
“I’ve never ran a business before and I’ve had a lot to navigate and figure out,” John said. “I really owe a lot to my receptionist Maddy (Werner) because she’s helped me a lot.”
Steamboat Chiropractic Health and Wellness Clinic has exceeded John’s expectation and is everything she’s wished for. A simple chiropractor visit for the kids she babysat lead her to a career where she is fulfilled and happy.
“I love that I get to wake up and do this every single day,” John said. “I know that I am in the right profession 100%.”