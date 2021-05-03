Collaboration and community: Dr. Korinne John gives back

Working at the Torrington pool also helped John meet a lot of people and build connections within the community. She loves that in a small town like Torrington, people always know someone by association and the tight-knit circle the community provides.

“It’s been so fun to meet the new people in our community that I would’ve never met and treating the community that I know and know from my past,” John said. “I’ve enjoyed getting to see people in a different perspective and taking care of them and really learning how to be in my career.”

Another extra step John takes to make sure her business is thriving and her patients are happy, is collaborating with other medical professionals and asking for help when she needs it. She continuously speaks to people in her field and outside of her field to ensure she’s doing all she can to be successful and help everyone that comes into her office.

“I love collaborating with other professionals and co-managing,” John said. “I think patient centered care is the most important and the way we reach that is by everyone working together.”