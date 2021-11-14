Columns revealed with 600 names of Latino veterans from the North Platte Valley

Bennie Trevino was one of the names on the wall and was instrumental in getting the memorial and columns built in honor of Mexican-American veterans from the valley.

“It’s a pretty proud feeling knowing that, even though my dad did not die in the line of duty, he was a big part of getting these statues together. He was on the board (that got the monuments made). Unfortunately, last year he passed away from COVID, and my mom,” Anthony Trevino, Bennie’s son, said.

Anthony Trevino said his dad wasn’t one to talk about his service to his country.

“My daughter got him to open up about it, and he started coming out. He was a little prouder (of his service),” he said. “His quote was, ‘When I came back from the war, we didn’t get a big greeting like you see on TV.’ It was a little bitter with him.”

That helped spur Bennie Trevino to get involved with getting the memorial and columns built.

“He wanted to just do something for other people who maybe felt the same way. It means a lot to see this, not just for Hispanic culture, but for everybody. This isn’t just about what culture you’re from. I think it’s more about what you have done for your country and getting the recognition you deserve.”