Dalton teen gives back to community

“I noticed that whenever I would come here and play with friends, like if we would play a game of basketball or anything, and seeing other kids play basketball here, you couldn’t make a straight shot with the backboards the way that they were,” she said. “I just wanted to make it so that the kids who wanted to play here, that came here to play, could and they could do it just like they were playing in a gym.”

Hopwood said she feels a sense of accomplishment when she looks at the completed project.

“I got so stressed out doing this,” she said. “I think it was 47 hours of just preparation. I went to two different boards. I asked for public donations. I had to make sure I could get everything arranged, and then I had to wait for the weather to come around. When we finally got out here, it was just four weekends straight of me working with other people around the community. I just feel so proud looking at the project that what I wanted to do, I could do.”

Hopwood’s grandparents donated the paint, and the work on the backboard brackets was done by Hopwood’s brother, Glen Bellmyer of Bellmyer Repair. Terry Deaver donated the use of a generator and monetary donations were supplied by the Phillips’ and Dana Morgan. The City of Dalton opened up a power building next to the court.