Dalton teen gives back to community

DALTON — Cassandra Hopwood saw a need in Dalton’s South Park and stepped in to help.
The basketball court at the park was in need of some fixing up, so Hopwood, who attends school as a freshman in Bridgeport but lives in Dalton, set about sprucing up the courts and earning her Girl Scout Silver Award. The fencing and posts at either end of the court were scraped and painted white. The old backboards were replaced with new metal backboards and all-weather nets, donated by Leyton Public Schools, and new brackets were welded for the backboards. The brackets and posts for the hoops were painted white as well.
On top of that, Hopwood painted the four water spigots throughout the park.
In all, Hopwood, 14, put in 111 hours on the community project, more than double the 50 hours required for the Silver Award. Her next goal will be to complete the Gold Award when she’s a junior or senior.
“I kind of got the inspiration from being here with my grandparents (Cindy and Wayne Phillips) when I was little,” she said. “I’d get dropped off at their house, and we’d come over here and I’d play on the swings, and I would just run around. I had so many good memories that I saw it as a way to build up my community and the next generation that’s going to be living here.”
The basketball court is a location in the park that Hopwood saw as needing extra attention.
“I noticed that whenever I would come here and play with friends, like if we would play a game of basketball or anything, and seeing other kids play basketball here, you couldn’t make a straight shot with the backboards the way that they were,” she said. “I just wanted to make it so that the kids who wanted to play here, that came here to play, could and they could do it just like they were playing in a gym.”
Hopwood said she feels a sense of accomplishment when she looks at the completed project.
“I got so stressed out doing this,” she said. “I think it was 47 hours of just preparation. I went to two different boards. I asked for public donations. I had to make sure I could get everything arranged, and then I had to wait for the weather to come around. When we finally got out here, it was just four weekends straight of me working with other people around the community. I just feel so proud looking at the project that what I wanted to do, I could do.”
Hopwood’s grandparents donated the paint, and the work on the backboard brackets was done by Hopwood’s brother, Glen Bellmyer of Bellmyer Repair. Terry Deaver donated the use of a generator and monetary donations were supplied by the Phillips’ and Dana Morgan. The City of Dalton opened up a power building next to the court.
Hopwood is an independent Girl Scout with no other scouts in the area, so her mother, Jennifer Ernest, acts as a guide for her work.
“I’m very proud,” Ernest said, with her voice cracking with emotion. “She’s a hard worker. She put a lot of planning into it. Then her willingness to go to the boards and ask and arrange to go to the meetings. She made phone calls. That was all her. ... She just went with it.”
Before starting on her Gold Award project, Hopwood wants to take some time to process what she’s accomplished in the year-long project she’s completed.
“I know it meant a lot to just the family I have here,” Hopwood said. “I have nieces and nephews who come and play here, and I think they enjoy it. I would hope my community is kind of proud. Even being here, and it’s such a small community, but we were able to come together and do something like this and work together to make something that wasn’t what it was before, and make it into something so much better.”
