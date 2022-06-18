Day camps bring summer fun: WNCC camps help children be creative

Fourteen children crowded around tables Wednesday, June 15, cutting paper plates into the shapes of Brontosaurus and Stegosaurus and painting their creations in myriad colors. Later, they checked on plaster molds to see what the real-life fossil collecting process is like.

They were enjoying Jurassic Journey, one of several summer camp experiences for kids at Western Nebraska Community College.

In the series of summer courses, children explored the likes of science, technology, art and cooking.

WNCC adjunct faculty Ally Berggren developed the ideas for some of the classes in Colorado, then implemented them at the college.

“I want them to have fun — that’s the key — but they’re learning while they’re having fun. I want them to have experiences where, when they get back in traditional school, they can say ‘Hey, I learned that.’ And they can make real-world connections with them,” she said.

The creative nature of the classes necessitates special flooring in case of spilled paint, food or glitter. This experiential-type learning allows for knowledge application outside of a traditional classroom setting.

“I told them when I first started, these classes are messy and loud,” Berggren said. “...You can’t have all that fun if you can’t make a mess.”

Berggren oversees five weeks of four-day classes.

The first week, starting on June 6, was Kids in the Kitchen Week, where children learn kitchen safety and dining etiquette. These classes are the most popular, Berggren said, sometimes eclipsing 30 students.

“And then we love to say, ‘You get to eat your mistakes.’ They have fun with that, too.”

Next up was the science-focused Innovate, Create and Explore (ICE) Week. Different days focus on LEGO building, CSI analysis and dinosaur discoveries.

“I got the idea for ICE, it came to me literally in the shower,” Berggren said. “I said I’ve got to come up with an acronym and Innovate, Create, Explore just popped in my head.”

Astronomy Week begins June 20. Different days are devoted to learning about the moon, planets and the galaxy.

July 18 marks the start of All About the Arts Week, where campers learn how to paint, make mosaics and create beaded crafts. Berggren’s final camp, Exploring K’NEX Week, starts July 25.

Rebecca DeWitt serves as the instructor for the classes.

“This is her first year teaching for me and she’s done a fantastic job,” Berggren said. “I feel really good about this summer.”

Other kids’ classes at WNCC coming up: STEM Kids ice cream-making class on June 30 or July 7; a firefighting camp July 6 and 7; a four-day LEGO robotics camp starting June 20 and July 18; and a nature journaling class on July 19.

Most classes take place at the John N. Harms Center on the WNCC campus. Classes often have the same themes from year to year, but focus on different activities. Students can take classes each summer so long as they’re within each activity’s age range.

“They don’t know they’re learning, but they’re learning really good life skills and practical skills and they have fun doing it,” Berggren said.

Many kids took multiple classes throughout the summer, exploring different themes and activities and meeting new people in each one.

“It’s really fun and really cool that you get to be in as many as you want,” camper Madelyn Zeiler said. She signed up for four classes; she said she enjoyed the cooking lessons and is looking forward to LEGO robotics.

“We learn a lot,” she said. “They make it fun but we learn.”

Different campers had their personal favorite activities, but they all enjoyed the memories made at camp.

“It’s fun and it’s activities, and activities are fun, and you get to go outside for a long time and explore and you get to learn about new things,” camper Isla Ernst said.

Those interested in the classes can call WNCC at 308-635-6701.

