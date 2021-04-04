Egg hunt returns after last year's hiatus

Brook Windhorst participated in his first egg hunt on Saturday. Brook is Lee Trautman’s grandchild, one of 11 grandchildren visiting him for the Easter holiday.

It would’ve been Brook’s second, if not for COVID-19.

On Saturday, the Gering Kiwanis Club resumed a nearly two-decade-long tradition after a year-long hiatus. Club President Colleen Shoemaker said the Easter egg hunt at Oregon Trail Park is one of her favorite events each year.

“It takes us about 45 minutes to set up and it (lasts) five minutes start to finish,” Shoemaker said.

Organizers canceled last year’s event due to COVID-19, which Shoemaker said deflated many members of her organizations.

“Last year, we had everything ready to go,” she said.

This year, Shoemaker said her club filed a permit early but didn’t hear back from the Panhandle Public Health Department until about a week and a half before the date of the event. Shoemaker said she understood the delay but it did little to ease her nerves.

“This year, everybody was very excited that we were able to do this,” she said.