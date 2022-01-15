Expansion, distribution on tap for Flyover Brewery

Initially, co-owner Joe Margheim wasn’t sure if he wanted the Flyover Brewery to serve food.
“I just wanted stuff that was easy to do with a limited kitchen and went well with beer, like pizza and wings,” Margheim said. “And we wanted to do pizza a little bit different than the other pizza places, so we went with the wood-fired Neapolitan pizza ovens.” Everything from chicken wings to sandwiches is cooked on those ovens, which Margheim said makes the brewery a more unique dining establishment. It’s unique in its vision, as well as, like its name implies, the restaurant is known for more than just its food.
The idea for the brewery came about during conversations between Margheim and his friend Peter Meyer. The pair work as physicians at Regional West Medical Center, but they were initially hesitant about the idea.
“We just talked about it at work for several years prior to opening,” Margheim said. “The thing that really kicked it into high gear was when Kinkaider (another brewery) opened in Broken Bow. We didn’t know how that would do here. Is this community large enough for a brewery? And when Kinkainer opened, we’re like, ‘Well, if Broken Bow can pull off a brewery, then Scottsbluff and Gering definitely can.’”
The co-workers, along with Margheim’s wife Andrea, spent years gathering equipment and acquiring licenses to operate. They opened the business in 2018.
In just a few short years, the brewery has become well-renowned with locals. “I’ve been coming here since 2018 when they first opened. I got to come to the soft open and I loved it,” customer Michael Otto said. “When I was in the Navy I used to go to breweries all the time, and the fact that we’ve got a brewery in my hometown is the reason I come back all the time. I worked here last fall, and working here is just great. So great atmosphere, great people, great workers, great beer.”
Margheim said the atmosphere was designed to create more of a family-friendly, social environment. It regularly hosts events such as musical performances and trivia nights, and even featured a monthly comedy show before the coronavirus pandemic hit. There are plans to bring these shows back sometime in the summer.
When it comes to beer, Flyover is primarily known for their lagers, “but we run the gamut,” Margheim said. “We do ales as well, everything from porters down to super-light pilsners and everything in between. But we do a lot of lagers, which is somewhat unique for a microbrewery to have.” The brewery’s most famous beer is known as Hellcat Helles. It was the first one they brewed and is the only one which has been consistently available since they opened. “ ... It’s light, it’s a little bit sweet, it’s not overly hoppy. Since this area didn’t have any breweries to begin with, I don’t think people were used to the big, hoppy beers that some breweries produced, so we decided to go with a more traditional lager,” he said. Lagers take longer to brew, and other breweries primarily focus on ales. It’s another aspect that sets Flyover apart.
The company’s owners do want to emulate something other breweries, like Kinkaiders, have done in the past and start distributing their beers. Initially, they just want to get the Flyover name out and sell their products in the larger markets of Lincoln and Omaha. If that goes well, they’ll target the rest of Nebraska and then neighboring states like Colorado, South Dakota and Wyoming.
“It wasn’t always the goal. In fact, I wanted to stay away from (distribution) because unless you’re a high-volume producer, it’s a lot of work for very little money,” Margheim said. “... It’ll really depend on what the state does with distribution laws. Like, in Colorado, breweries can distribute their own beer. In Nebraska they cannot, they must use a distributor. So if the state allows, like most other states, for breweries to sell their own beer, then we’ll do a lot more distribution because then it’ll be a lot more profitable for us to do at a lower volume like we have.” The distribution will be run from an adjoining building directly south of their 1824 Broadway location. Construction on the project is scheduled to begin this Monday, Jan. 17.
In addition to distribution, the front part of the building will serve as a private party room. “In the summertime, we actually have people wait 30 minutes plus for a table. So we’ll have about another 75 seats or so over there for overflow. And then private parties, graduations, rehearsal dinners ... et cetera. That should be ready early spring,” Margheim said. The area will be able to be closed off for private events or be opened for overflow seating. It will have its own pizza oven and kitchen for quicker service.
The distribution center will likely be completed later in the summer. Another expansion to the franchise was a new Flyover Brewery location in Potter called Hanger 39. It opened in September.
“If you’re from Kimball or Sidney, you’re about 15 minutes away from Potter. It’s a good destination,” Margheim said. Hanger 39 is smaller, with only four beers on tap instead of a dozen, but it does serve as a combination taphouse and coffee shop with its own unique style. “... It’s more of a rustic environment. It’s super neat,” Margheim said.
With around 40 employees, the brewery has a large economic impact. A merchandise shop helps spread the ‘21 county’ aesthetic to others, including the large amount of tourists who visit the Panhandle every summer.
“We’ve been pleasantly surprised at how well we’ve done. We just didn’t know going into it how big of a draw we’d have because we’re not a college town,” Margheim said. “... It’s a place to enjoy a good craft beer and food made from scratch in kind of a unique setting for a smaller town. That’s what we envisioned and that’s definitely what we’ve seen so far.”
CHRIS’S PICK (PLEASE MAKE BOLD)
The Prosciutto pizza, with olive oil, prosciutto, grated parmesan, shredded cheese, shaved parmesan and red pepper flakes.