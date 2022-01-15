Expansion, distribution on tap for Flyover Brewery

In just a few short years, the brewery has become well-renowned with locals. “I’ve been coming here since 2018 when they first opened. I got to come to the soft open and I loved it,” customer Michael Otto said. “When I was in the Navy I used to go to breweries all the time, and the fact that we’ve got a brewery in my hometown is the reason I come back all the time. I worked here last fall, and working here is just great. So great atmosphere, great people, great workers, great beer.”

When it comes to beer, Flyover is primarily known for their lagers, “but we run the gamut,” Margheim said. “We do ales as well, everything from porters down to super-light pilsners and everything in between. But we do a lot of lagers, which is somewhat unique for a microbrewery to have.” The brewery’s most famous beer is known as Hellcat Helles. It was the first one they brewed and is the only one which has been consistently available since they opened. “ ... It’s light, it’s a little bit sweet, it’s not overly hoppy. Since this area didn’t have any breweries to begin with, I don’t think people were used to the big, hoppy beers that some breweries produced, so we decided to go with a more traditional lager,” he said. Lagers take longer to brew, and other breweries primarily focus on ales. It’s another aspect that sets Flyover apart.