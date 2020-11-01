Family grocery store serves as hub in Dalton

There is a bustle in the Homestead Market in Dalton as customers come in and out, picking up a few items or ordering a sandwich for lunch.
Customers warm their sandwiches or a can of soup they picked off the store’s shelves and sit at the tables to consume their meal.
All the while, the staff works to keep up, slicing meat for a fresh sandwich or hustling to the register to ring up a purchase. And the staff calls each customer by name.
“Our family has grown 10-fold since we bought the store, not just the employees, but all of our customers,” said Michelle Benish, who has owned the store along with her husband Shad since February 2018.
From 1912, the store has operated at it’s location on Highway 385 (Broad Street in Dalton). The wood floors and tin roof ceiling inside are original. When the previous owners were prepared to close the store, Michelle and Shad Benish couldn’t let that happen.
“It’s been a grocery store for almost 110 years, and just the thought of it closing was just, (wretching sound) yech. It broke our hearts,” Michelle Benish said.
“My family homesteaded in the area. My husband’s family homesteaded in the area. So many generations of our family have been born and raised within a 60-mile radius of Dalton. Our family has a strong history in this area, and we felt like a grocery store is a vital part to this little town. If it were to close, it’s just one more step closer to it becoming a little ghost town. We thought if we could keep this part of the town alive, maybe Dalton can hold on a little bit longer.”
The store is a bit of a full-service facility for the townspeople.
“We just had a lady call,” employee Jenni McConnell said. “She lives out in the country and she wanted to see, does anybody know how the highway is? That’s the kind of thing we do.”
They do some deliveries to customers, especially the elderly and those who live in the country.
“I’ve driven a senior citizen home because she came in, bought more than her little tote would carry, and it was 100 degrees out,” McConnell said. “We just stop what we’re doing and drive them home. We do that. I love that.”
Carter Vath was in doing some repairs for the store and having a sandwich as he looked at a couple of paintings his son had done that are hanging in the store. His son, Leland Vath, is 23 and autistic.
“He loves to paint,” Carter Vath said. “He’s been painting and making drawings since he was a toddler, just phenomenal work. I got an apartment set up where he just sits and paints all the time. That’s his love.
“He’s super happy, super friendly. The store is fantastic with him because he’ll come down and do his own grocery shopping, and they help him out any way that he needs it.”
Benish said supporting the community is important to her.
“It’s not just the grocery store aspect, but to be able to support school fundraisers, work hand-in-hand with the school if there’s FFA concessions that there’s someplace locally to get supplies,” she said. “Or if they need a sponsor for volleyball playoffs, we can be a business partner of sorts to support activities within the community.”
That support comes back to the store and its employees. Just ask Laurie McCabe.
“I’m a 12-year breast cancer survivor,” McCabe said. “When I went through treatment, I still worked because I needed the people. The football boys shaved their heads for me. They all graduated last year, and when they went to state playoffs, I shaved my head. My father died two days later, and everybody thought I had relapsed. That’s what it’s about.
“That’s the best part ... we are a family. There are things people don’t like about small towns, like maybe everybody knows your business, but that’s also the good thing. Because everybody knows your business, if they notice something, your door is ajar, people will check on you.”
Having a place for folks to gather or maybe people from Sidney and Bridgeport to meet in the middle for a cup of coffee is important, Benish said. She said there is a convenience to not having to travel 25 miles in either direction to pick up a gallon of milk or a head of lettuce.
And it’s not just the locals who enjoy the store.
“It’s Highway 385, so it’s a major highway,” Benish said. “We get a lot of fun tourists stopping by. We’ve had folks from Sweden, and that’s super fun meeting travelers and tourists. Wheat harvest in the summer is a big deal, so we get a lot of harvest crews that come in year after year. People that have stopped by the area 25 years ago stop by to see if we’re still here.”
The Homestead Market has undergone a few name changes over the years, but it most certainly is still there,
