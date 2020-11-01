Family grocery store serves as hub in Dalton

There is a bustle in the Homestead Market in Dalton as customers come in and out, picking up a few items or ordering a sandwich for lunch.

Customers warm their sandwiches or a can of soup they picked off the store’s shelves and sit at the tables to consume their meal.

All the while, the staff works to keep up, slicing meat for a fresh sandwich or hustling to the register to ring up a purchase. And the staff calls each customer by name.

“Our family has grown 10-fold since we bought the store, not just the employees, but all of our customers,” said Michelle Benish, who has owned the store along with her husband Shad since February 2018.

From 1912, the store has operated at it’s location on Highway 385 (Broad Street in Dalton). The wood floors and tin roof ceiling inside are original. When the previous owners were prepared to close the store, Michelle and Shad Benish couldn’t let that happen.

“It’s been a grocery store for almost 110 years, and just the thought of it closing was just, (wretching sound) yech. It broke our hearts,” Michelle Benish said.