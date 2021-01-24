Family legacy lives on at Godfather’s Pizza

Even though you might be calling in your pizza order to Godfather’s Pizza, that pie you’re getting is a Thiele pizza more than anything.
Arthur (Art) Thiele opened up the franchise restaurant on Broadway in Scottsbluff in 1976, and the store has been in the family from day one. Today, Art's son, Dave Thiele owns the store, and he said he takes pride in every order that goes out the door.
As a youngster, Dave Thiele would bring a lawnmower from home a couple of blocks away and mow the front bed in front of the restaurant.
“That was my first entry into anything with the business,” he said. “I’d come and hack the weeds down, and I’d get $5 and Tom Sherry (the manager at the time) would make me a mini pizza. That was my payment every week in the summertime.”
Thiele’s father always encouraged savings, so Dave would take his $5 payment in $1 bills so he could give 20% to his father to put into his savings for college. Thiele never worked inside the store through his high school years, not wanting to be the “owner’s kid” working in the store.
He began working in the store on a break from college in 1992, and said he really enjoyed the experience delivering pizzas.
“I still drive delivery a couple nights a week just because it’s a great job. That’s my favorite job I’ve ever had,” Dave said. “You’re driving around town listening to tunes and people are always thrilled to see you anytime you come to their door. I’ll pull up to a driveway, and I’ll have little kids standing at the screen door jumping up and down, clapping their hands. You don’t get that in any other job.”
While Art owned multiple franchise stores, including one in Alliance and several in Wyoming, Dave has scaled back to the single location in Scottsbluff. Dave, who has owned the store since 2009, enjoys the ability he has to be more hands-on, working in the restaurant making and delivering pizzas, prepping the make table (the table where all the toppings are kept at the ready) or washing dishes. Chances are good that when you call in your order, Dave is the one on the phone.
Dave still visits his mother, Helen, on a daily basis, but sisters Sarah and Anne have moved out of state. Dave remembers giving his father’s eulogy in June 2018.
“I spoke about how I’ll still hear his voice in my head on a given day,” Dave said, “or I’ll be trying to cut corners or maybe not do something exactly how - with my dad, there was always a right way and a wrong way and you always did it this way. If you were not living up to that standard, you were falling short and doing wrong. I’ll catch myself to this day, and I’ll say to myself, ‘You’ve gotta do this the right way. You’ve gotta do this all the way. You can’t short cut it.’ It’s silly things, little things. I see a piece of trash in the parking lot, I’ve got to pick it up.”
Finding ways to utilize his talents to better the community is important to Dave as he takes pride in the family business. He has been instrumental in helping at Scottsbluff High School with the video board and production at Bearcat Stadium, and takes an active role at St. Agnes Catholic Church.
“I consider myself and my role in this store as more of the Thiele family pizza parlor,” Dave said. “Even though we are a a chain, a lot of people identify it as me. ... These things come full circle. You’re out and people see you, and they’re like, ‘Oh, there’s the Godfather’s guy,’ and they’ll notice that you’re doing something out in the community, and they’ll come back and give you some business.”
Although Godfather’s is a national franchise, Dave has the ability to make decisions for his own store, and he said the local employees are critical to the restaurant’s success.
“We talk a lot about the family business, but another way it has a ripple effect is within our crew,” Dave said of a crew that has included parents and their children working together, fathers, daughters, sons-in-law, and it’s not uncommon for a series of siblings to have all worked in the store. “It really manifests itself in the sense of family we have for those people and their families to continue to want to be a part of my family’s business.”
Dave said he has always been pleased with the loyalty and retention of his staff, going back generations to those who worked for his dad.
“(There are) people who worked here generations ago who come back and have good things to say,” Dave said. “I had folks at my dad’s funeral who worked for dad and they came up, or they’ll come up to me blindly in the supermarket and say, ‘My son worked for your dad in 1984, and he worked with Tom Sherry, and he was just the nicest man.’ ... If you’re able to have that kind of legacy and that kind of lasting impact, you must be doing something right.”
The word legacy is not lost on Dave, and he said it stays in the back of his mind, but his focus remains on the day-to-day.
“I’ve learned to be thankful for what I have and what I’ve been blessed with, so therefore I just keep my nose to the ground, go one foot in front of the other, handle what’s in front of me and go day-by-day in that way,” he said.