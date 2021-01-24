Family legacy lives on at Godfather’s Pizza

“I consider myself and my role in this store as more of the Thiele family pizza parlor,” Dave said. “Even though we are a a chain, a lot of people identify it as me. ... These things come full circle. You’re out and people see you, and they’re like, ‘Oh, there’s the Godfather’s guy,’ and they’ll notice that you’re doing something out in the community, and they’ll come back and give you some business.”

Although Godfather’s is a national franchise, Dave has the ability to make decisions for his own store, and he said the local employees are critical to the restaurant’s success.

“We talk a lot about the family business, but another way it has a ripple effect is within our crew,” Dave said of a crew that has included parents and their children working together, fathers, daughters, sons-in-law, and it’s not uncommon for a series of siblings to have all worked in the store. “It really manifests itself in the sense of family we have for those people and their families to continue to want to be a part of my family’s business.”

Dave said he has always been pleased with the loyalty and retention of his staff, going back generations to those who worked for his dad.