FBI agent fosters relationship with local officers during career

Thinking about FBI agents conjures up images of detectives working big criminal cases. For former FBI agent Wade Shirley, working as a one-man team stationed in rural Nebraska presented unique challenges that resulted in him “going native.”
Shirley was an educator in the 1960s, but realized teaching was not his passion and it was time for a change. One of his students was the son of an FBI agent, so Shirley inquired about the job and learned the agency was hiring.
“I was ready for a change,” he said. “School teaching wasn’t my bag — it really wasn’t — so that’s how it really started. I applied and next thing I knew, I was in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.”
After speaking at length to the FBI agent in Idaho Falls, Idaho, Shirley completed the tests and interviews before a long wait. His appointment came through in October 1969. For the next three months, he completed training at the Justice Building in Washington D.C. before being stationed in Texas as a first office agent.
“You’re being tutored by an older agent,” he said. “It’s pretty much an extension of your training and then you’re off to your second office, which was Omaha.”
While Omaha housed the division headquarters, not long after his arrival, Shirley accepted his resident agency in Scottsbluff where he was stationed from 1971-1991.
“I had never heard of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, and when the boss called me in and asked me if I wanted to go there, all I realized, at the time, was it was 452 miles closer to where I wanted to be in Idaho,” he said. “When I drove into town and over the years, it became home.”
Shortly after arriving in Scottsbluff, the other FBI agent retired, making Shirley a one-man operation in the Panhandle. He would remain at that agency location for 20 years and identify with the region, a fear that former FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover referred to as “going native.”
“J. Edgar Hoover, who was the director at the time when I came in had this phobia about his agents getting too close to the locals and going what he called ‘native,’” he said. “They stuck me out (in Scottsbluff) and I became best friends with these guys.”
Bob Kinsey, a former detective lieutenant at Scottsbluff Police Department, said he established a working relationship with Shirley.
“When Wade was assigned to the Scottsbluff office and introduced himself, we invited him to our daily coffee,” Kinsey said. “In addition to camaraderie, we exchanged information on investigations and would help each other out.”
Although Shirley was stationed in Scottsbluff, Shirley’s territory covered the entire Panhandle as well as Arthur, Cherry and Grant counties.
As he settled into his new station, he began working alongside local and state law enforcement as the American Indian Movement started demonstrations across the Panhandle. AIM activists Russell Means and Dennis Banks led an uprising that began in Gordon in the early 1970s.
“Local cowboys roughed up a Native American by the name of Raymond Yellow Thunder,” he said. They threw the man in the back of a car, where he died. “...That became a big, national incident and that’s when the American Indian Movement first moved into Nebraska.”
Hundreds of AIM activists arrived in Gordon to hold a demonstration. The Nebraska State Patrol had more than 60 troopers there to diffuse the situation.
“An inadvertent signal by the sergeant in charge let loose all of them and they came screaming into town with their sirens going and it scared Russell Means and the Indians,” Shirley claimed. “They basically backed off and headed back to the reservation.”
There was even a demonstration in Scottsbluff with the intention to take over the city, Shirley alleges.
“They were going to shoot a bunch of cattle out of the Minatare feedlot and while law enforcement was responding to that, they were going to swoop into town … and torch (the Co-op Refinery) and then when everybody responded to that, they were going to take over the state patrol headquarters at the National Guard Armory.”
With solid leads from an informant, Shirley said local, state and federal law enforcement worked together to diffuse the armed takeover.
Kinsey recalls Scottsbluff police officers responded to a hotel where AIM members were staying. He recounts that it turned into a brawl with many of the AIM leaders arrested.
A later demonstration later escalated to a takeover at Fort Robinson.
“They actually took over the fort, the old museum there and we had an armed standoff with them,” Shirley said.
He was also involved in a 90-day armed standoff at Wounded Knee, South Dakota.
During his time in Scottsbluff, Shirley said his relationships with law enforcement proved vital to both parties as the police served as backup for Shirley and vice versa on cases from bank robberies to kidnappings.
“It was almost like we had a task force going without officially designating one,” he said.
Kinsey said Shirley’s presence in the area fostered a strong working relationship with the FBI as the investigators “worked as a team when necessary to solve crimes.”
Shirley raised his two sons in Gering throughout his time in the Panhandle before finishing out his career in Idaho Falls. After retiring in 1999, he decided to write “Hoover’s Nightmare: A Special Agent Gone ‘Native’” to record his experiences as an FBI agent not only to preserve that history, but also for his family. The book is described as fiction, but Shirley says it is based on his experiences.
“For all the time I was working as an agent, whenever I worked a case, if it was a kidnapping case or something unusual and it made the local Star-Herald or the Chadron paper, I would take the clipping and throw it in a box,” he said. “I had a literal box full of newspaper clippings and memories and, at some point, I realized my kids were going to complete not know what their dad had ever done, so I wrote (the book) so they would have an idea of what I did over the years.”
As a one-man agent working in rural Nebraska, Shirley worked cases with support from local law enforcement and formed a family with the locals that he said could not be replicated.
“That place (Scottsbluff) will forever hold a special place in my heart and will always be my second home.”