FBI agent fosters relationship with local officers during career

With solid leads from an informant, Shirley said local, state and federal law enforcement worked together to diffuse the armed takeover.

Kinsey recalls Scottsbluff police officers responded to a hotel where AIM members were staying. He recounts that it turned into a brawl with many of the AIM leaders arrested.

A later demonstration later escalated to a takeover at Fort Robinson.

“They actually took over the fort, the old museum there and we had an armed standoff with them,” Shirley said.

He was also involved in a 90-day armed standoff at Wounded Knee, South Dakota.

During his time in Scottsbluff, Shirley said his relationships with law enforcement proved vital to both parties as the police served as backup for Shirley and vice versa on cases from bank robberies to kidnappings.

“It was almost like we had a task force going without officially designating one,” he said.

Kinsey said Shirley’s presence in the area fostered a strong working relationship with the FBI as the investigators “worked as a team when necessary to solve crimes.”