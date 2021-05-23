FFA chapters adjust to virtual competitions

“So the biggest challenge for our students was missing the opportunity to have an in-person convention where they would have been able to network and watch other competition to see what else they might be interested in,” Johns said.

As Gering’s FFA chapter grows, Johns hopes “my students learned that FFA is a valuable organization for building leadership skills, networking with ag-related people (and) businesses, and that it is important to advocate for agriculture.”

Shane Talkington, Scottsbluff High School’s FFA adviser and agriculture teacher said 31 members participated in the Bearcats’ chapter.

The students had to adapt their presentations to the virtual contests, which required support from other departments at SHS. he said.

“This year with some district and all state contests being virtual, students had to prepare and use Zoom in different ways as well as other new technologies like uploading recordings of their oral livestock judging reasons,” he said. “The technology department as well as our media center was an invaluable help to us and the students.”

Talkington tried to keep his approach to FFA similar to previous school years, while complying with COVID-19 protocols. Many of the hands-on activities were eliminated or changed from the contests.