FFA chapters adjust to virtual competitions

Students involved in FFA chapters had to adjust their projects during a school year that posed new challenges as students navigated virtual competitions.
As they navigated the new competition platforms, two schools also navigated having a new agriculture program and a new adviser.
Kortni Burnett, who is a first year teacher at Bridgeport High School, served as the new FFA adviser as well as the agricultural educator. Burnett set several goals for her first year as the FFA adviser: qualify quality teams for state competitions, increase FFA membership and improve the greenhouse usage.
“My goals have been achieved by having an amazing young group of members,” Burnett said. “They have always been willing to help with whatever is needed and never complain. I have enjoyed getting to spend time in the greenhouse and watching the students feel proud when their plants are doing great.”
FFA member and treasurer Bethany Nichols said Burnett said Burnett’s guidance helped them prepare for each competition and qualify for state.
“With her assistance, we (sent) 15 high school members in five different contests to state,” Nichols said.
As an officer, Nichols, along with her officer team, worked to implement a junior high program to grow FFA membership. The chapter added 40 members with 18 junior high FFA members also competing at state.
Justin Dobrinski, who is a BHS FFA member, said they worked to expand their use of technology, student knowledge and customer base in the greenhouse throughout the school year.
“We have incorporated the usage of Square Point of Sale technology into the greenhouse to allow our customers to purchase plants online and schedule a pickup,” he said. “This process has allowed us to follow COVID-19 restrictions by keeping the number of people in our greenhouse at the same time down to a minimum.”
Gering High School agriculture teacher and FFA advisor Carrie Johns also was in her first year navigating the program on top of the changes to competition in response to COVID-19.
“It has been a tough year for everyone and I believe starting this program this year helps to showcase the resiliency of the agriculture community and their strong desire to educate today’s youth,” she said.
Twenty-one students participated in FFA during the 2020-21 academic year. The students prepared projects to compete in parliamentary procedure, creed speaking, employment skills, livestock management, floriculture, farm management, ag mechanics, veterinary science and livestock judging.
Johns supplied her students with contest rules and study materials as well as organized mandatory practices for the students to run through their materials ahead of competitions. She also sought community guidance from industry experts to best prepare her students.
“For parliamentary procedure, I had a community member help coach that team as I know the basics, but I am not an expert,” she said. “I am always looking for community members to help coach teams that relate to their expertise area because someone who is directly involved in that area will have more in-depth knowledge and the FFA members benefit more from the community member.”
Despite the challenges, the students enjoyed being involved in FFA and the various related events.
“I enjoyed traveling and national FFA week when we had the petting zoo and drive your tractor to school day,” Chance Rahmig said.
Participating in FFA also helped students gain confidence and learn about various agriculture professions.
“I really enjoyed competing in the FFA competitions,” Briana Kessler said. “I learned many new things about livestock and vet science from participating in the competitions.”
Fellow FFA member Hannah Walker also enjoyed learning about parliamentary procedure.
“I learned how to have more confidence in myself while doing different activities and how to become a better leader for my chapter,” Walker said.
A challenge the Gering FFA chapter faced was missing out on the opportunity to compete in virtual the convention, with a few teams placing one or two places outside of qualifiers.
“So the biggest challenge for our students was missing the opportunity to have an in-person convention where they would have been able to network and watch other competition to see what else they might be interested in,” Johns said.
As Gering’s FFA chapter grows, Johns hopes “my students learned that FFA is a valuable organization for building leadership skills, networking with ag-related people (and) businesses, and that it is important to advocate for agriculture.”
Shane Talkington, Scottsbluff High School’s FFA adviser and agriculture teacher said 31 members participated in the Bearcats’ chapter.
The students had to adapt their presentations to the virtual contests, which required support from other departments at SHS. he said.
“This year with some district and all state contests being virtual, students had to prepare and use Zoom in different ways as well as other new technologies like uploading recordings of their oral livestock judging reasons,” he said. “The technology department as well as our media center was an invaluable help to us and the students.”
Talkington tried to keep his approach to FFA similar to previous school years, while complying with COVID-19 protocols. Many of the hands-on activities were eliminated or changed from the contests.
Despite the adjustments, Talkington was proud of his FFA chapter members’ adaptability.
“I hope they learned to change and adapt to whatever challenges are presented to them,” Talkington said. “Our students did a great job following the new protocols and what was expected of them not only at school, but also at district and state contests.”
Navigating virtual agriculture competitions provided local FFA chapter members with an opportunity to expand their agriculture knowledge, leadership skills and learn how to communicate their projects using technology.