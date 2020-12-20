Finding a forever home: A foster fail story

She and Kampbell went to the humane society that weekend before Thanksgiving to take a look at the available dogs for fostering. At first, she said, they had their eyes on two golden retrievers, but something kept drawing them back to Diesel.

“We took him out to that little dog area they have and was playing with him,” Welsh said. “And then when we are going back inside, she (shelter worker) was walking in front of us with him, and he stopped and turn around and made sure we were following.”

Welsh said she and Kampbell would have taken him home to foster at that moment but, if they had been able to, but they were still waiting to hear back from their landlord to make sure it was okay to foster a dog in the house for a week.

Luckily, they were able to take him in. They filled out the paperwork, received a little goodie bag of food and toys for Diesel from the shelter and took him home. He quickly became a part of the family.

“He’s just a good fit for us,” Kampbell said. “Our first family dog, and he just fit right in.”

What really stood out about Diesel to both Welsh and Kampbell was that he didn’t bark much, and he played gentle with their son Carter.