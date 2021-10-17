Former WNCC volleyball player Fatima Balza talks about her battle with breast cancer

“It is very scary to find out that you have cancer and even worse to find out it is not in the early stages and has metastasis to the lymph nodes and that chemo needs to start in a few days,” Balza said. “I had no clue what to do; I was sad. I was 31-years-old when I got diagnosed. It was frustrating at first. I was angry. I was in shock. I did not know what to think. I wanted to think positive, but at the same time I did not want to lie to myself. Is this really happening to me? I could not understand where this cancer is coming from because usually cancer is related to specific factors, such as weight, overall health, alcohol consumption among others, but I did not fit any of the criteria. I had a genetic exam which was negative, so I could not be genetic, I always exercise, was never overweight or a smoker, and I did not drink much, only in certain occasions. The fact is that it did not matter where this cancer was coming from, my reality was that I needed to start my fight whether I wanted or not.”