Garden County students learn from school project

OSHKOSH - The Garden County Elementary CHAMPS after school program kids listen patiently as Garden County extension educator Sarah Paisley asks them to look at the school’s garden for what has changed since the last time they were in the garden.
They wave at “Sheriff Michelle” when County Sheriff Michelle Quinn drives by, then it’s back to the business of the garden.
As students check out a squash beetle, one student steps back and wishes out loud that there was a spider web because he likes them.
The garden is a teaching tool and a memorial that became a bigger setup when a group of Garden County students needed to come up with a community service project in 2016. They chose to honor a favorite teacher who had passed away.
Jeannie Nelson had developed a small garden spot near Garden County Elementary School, but when she retired from the school, the garden had lost some of it’s appeal due to lack of care and grass had taken over.
In 2016, breast cancer took Nelson’s life, and a group of nine students chose to revamp Jeannie’s garden, which consisted of four raised beds and a tree.
“They wanted to revamp the garden, and use all of the fruits and vegetables to take to the food pantry,” Paisley said. “Low and behold, I don’t know that they thought this through completely, but they won $500 to make it happen because of the presentation that they did and all of the plans that they had created.
Most of the students were juniors and seniors who would be leaving, so when they came home with $500 to spend on the garden it became a project the Nebraska Extension Office could use to teach the elementary school kids in the after school program, CHAMPS.
“We had one our 4-H volunteers come out with his skid steer, and he took off all of the grass for us that spring of 2017,” Paisley said. “Then we asked the community for donations for flowers, and lots of people brought in extra perennials, whatever they had that they wanted cut down on. So, most of this stuff has been donated to us at some point.”
In addition to the donations, Paisley and extension office manager Shelly Altena have contributed seed and time to the project.
“We come in here and every spring we replant it,” Paisley said. “Usually the kids help us plant everything.”
On the weeks when there is no CHAMPS program, Paisley and Altena take care of the garden, but the project is a learning experience for the kids.
“We look at things, how they’re growing, how they’re developing,” Paisley said. “We watch for different insects that we might see. In the fall when we come back from fair and nobody’s weeded it for a while, we spend a good couple of days weeding.”
On any given day, the students will pick whatever vegetables are ready. Food is taken to the school’s salad bar, and anything that the school doesn’t use is taken to the Volunteers of America food pantry.
“The kids gain the experience of knowing where their food comes from,” Paisley said. She said they will talk about the farming industry, for example tomato growers, as a large-scale operation compared to the small production from a garden.
Altena said even the kindergarten kids are helpful in the garden, and they’re quick learners.
“It doesn’t take them long to distinguish what’s a bean, what’s a pea,” she said. “They might have to ask a couple times, but they know if there’s a can by it, they’d better ask.”
The education is the most important part of the program.
“You’d think a lot of these kids would come from an ag family, but they really don’t,” Paisley said. “The majority of our kids actually live in town, so they’re not exposed to the agricultural life as much as you’d think they are.”
