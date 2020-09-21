Garden County students learn from school project

OSHKOSH - The Garden County Elementary CHAMPS after school program kids listen patiently as Garden County extension educator Sarah Paisley asks them to look at the school’s garden for what has changed since the last time they were in the garden.

They wave at “Sheriff Michelle” when County Sheriff Michelle Quinn drives by, then it’s back to the business of the garden.

As students check out a squash beetle, one student steps back and wishes out loud that there was a spider web because he likes them.

The garden is a teaching tool and a memorial that became a bigger setup when a group of Garden County students needed to come up with a community service project in 2016. They chose to honor a favorite teacher who had passed away.

Jeannie Nelson had developed a small garden spot near Garden County Elementary School, but when she retired from the school, the garden had lost some of it’s appeal due to lack of care and grass had taken over.

In 2016, breast cancer took Nelson’s life, and a group of nine students chose to revamp Jeannie’s garden, which consisted of four raised beds and a tree.

“They wanted to revamp the garden, and use all of the fruits and vegetables to take to the food pantry,” Paisley said. “Low and behold, I don’t know that they thought this through completely, but they won $500 to make it happen because of the presentation that they did and all of the plans that they had created.

Most of the students were juniors and seniors who would be leaving, so when they came home with $500 to spend on the garden it became a project the Nebraska Extension Office could use to teach the elementary school kids in the after school program, CHAMPS.