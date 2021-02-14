Gering speech team finishes first at home invite

Gering High School dominated once again at its home speech invite Friday, Feb. 12, winning the sweepstakes with a whopping 294 points. Ogallala High School took runner-up with 156 points, over a hundred behind the champion team.
The Barkers were the only team in the entire invite to have competitors make champion finals or honor finals in every event, oftentimes more than one. In fact, speakers from Gering ended up in every single champion finals event except in duet acting, where Mitchell and Scottsbluff occupied most of the finalist spots.
Gering filled up extemporaneous and informative speaking, taking four of the six finalist positions in each event. The Barkers occupied half the finalist positions in persuasive speaking. Their command in each of the events landed them with five gold medalists and three silver, including Milo Newman, who has taken first in every extemporaneous speaking event this season.
Runner-up Ogallala didn’t take any first place medals in individual events, but ended the day with a handful of second and fourth place finishers.
Scottsbluff High School, which finished third place overall with 100 team points, took home one gold medal thanks to John Mentgen’s humorous prose performance.
Mitchell High School finished fourth place with 92 points and took home gold medals in duet acting and serious prose.
Fifth place finishers Bridgeport reeled in 90 points with a second place humorous prose and a handful of third place medals.
Gering’s next speech competition will be Friday, Feb. 19, at the virtual Lincoln East Spartan Invite.
Final Results from Gering Speech Invite (7-10 finishers denote honor finalists):
Duet Acting: Eric Wilson and Katelyn Newton (Mitchell) 1, Austin Lutz and Reese Larington (Ogallala) 2, Matthew Applegate and TruLee White (Bayard) 3, Dylan Gardner and John Plasencio (Mitchell) 4, Aidan Amelio and Jackson Hamm (Scottsbluff) 5, Jasmine Lopez and John Mentgen (Scottsbluff) 6, Evan Fuller and Hannah Boyd (Gering High School) 7, Graham Kovarik and Olivia Taylor (Scottsbluff) 8, Kadance McDonnell and Rudi Anderson (Ogallala) 9, Daniel Dickinson and Destiny Holthusen (Ogallala) 10
Entertainment Speaking: Lydia Connot (Gering) 1, Elli Bauerkemper (Scottsbluff) 2, Elly Weimer (Sidney) 3, Abby Prohs (Gering) 4, John Plasencio (Mitchell) 5, Krish Ganesan (Sidney) 6, Ashley Lecher (Bridgeport) 7, Keanna Turnbull (Mitchell) 8, Julia Wilson (Alliance) 9, Sarah Connot (Gering) 10
Extemporaneous Speaking: Milon Newman (Gering) 1, Miah Hoppens (Ogallala) 2, Caleb Most (Ogallala) 3, Trent Davis (Gering) 4, Guri Hayer (Gering) 5, Logan Andrews (Gering) 6
Informative Speaking: Anna Ossian (Gering) 1, Ella Thomas (Gering) 2, Brooklyn Bates (Bridgeport) 3, Emme Parker (Gering) 4, Lauren Balcom (Ogallala) 5, Cassidy Flores (Gering) 6
Oral Interpretation of Drama: Abby Brady, Olivia Longmore, Regan Fuller, Tori Mannel and Wyatt Soule (Gering) 1; Abby Prohs, Autumn Elsen, Hannah Boyd, Kennie Gable and Milo Newman (Gering) 2; Claire Linders, Drew Leisy, Jordan Wagoner, Tegan Rice and Trinity Flores (Bridgeport) 3; Cassandra Hopwood, Eden Strawn, Jenna Eichthaler, Lucas Smith and Rand Golden (Bridgeport) 4; Erica Hesser, Grace Van Borkum, Kaden Walker and Payton Catlin (Ogallala) 5; Daniel Dickinson, Destiny Holthusen, Evan Jones, Iziaha Skiles and Kiara McGuire (Ogallala) 6
Oral Interpretation of Humorous Prose: John Mentgen (Scottsbluff) 1, Rand Golden (Bridgeport) 2, Eric Wilson (Mitchell) 3, Lauren Balcom (Ogallala) 4, Kennie Gable (Gering) 5, Rudi Anderson (Ogallala) 6, Ellie Bauerkemper (Scottsbluff) 7, Wyatt Soule (Gering) 8, Lucas Smith (Bridgeport) 9, Drew Leisy (Bridgeport) 10
Oral Interpretation of Poetry: Saphina Achi (Alliance) 1, Leah Polk (Scottsbluff) 2, Mileena Cruz (Bridgeport) 3, Kadance McDonnell (Ogallala) 4, Sammy Martinez (Gering) 5, Ashley Lecher (Bridgeport) 6, Tori Mannel (Gering) 7, Isabella Holthusen (Ogallala) 8, Dylan Gardner (Mitchell) 9, Chloe Bellendir (Sidney) 10
Oral Interpretation of Serious Prose: John Plasencio (Mitchell) 1, Kadance McDonnell (Ogallala) 2, Olivia Longmore (Gering) 3, Abby Brady (Gering) 4, Jasmine Lopez (Scottsbluff) 5, Paige Fisher (Scottsbluff) 6, Katelyn Newton (Mitchell) 7, Elli Eichner (Scottsbluff) 8, Austin Lutz (Ogallala) 9, Hadassah Grubbs (Banner County) 10
Persuasive Speaking: Kaitlyn Peterson (Gering) 1, Emme Parker (Gering) 2, Saphina Achi (Alliance) 3, Miah Hoppens (Ogallala) 4, Jada Schlothauer (Gering) 5, Allison Cotant (Mitchell) 6