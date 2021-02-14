Gering speech team finishes first at home invite

Gering High School dominated once again at its home speech invite Friday, Feb. 12, winning the sweepstakes with a whopping 294 points. Ogallala High School took runner-up with 156 points, over a hundred behind the champion team.

The Barkers were the only team in the entire invite to have competitors make champion finals or honor finals in every event, oftentimes more than one. In fact, speakers from Gering ended up in every single champion finals event except in duet acting, where Mitchell and Scottsbluff occupied most of the finalist spots.

Gering filled up extemporaneous and informative speaking, taking four of the six finalist positions in each event. The Barkers occupied half the finalist positions in persuasive speaking. Their command in each of the events landed them with five gold medalists and three silver, including Milo Newman, who has taken first in every extemporaneous speaking event this season.

Runner-up Ogallala didn’t take any first place medals in individual events, but ended the day with a handful of second and fourth place finishers.

Scottsbluff High School, which finished third place overall with 100 team points, took home one gold medal thanks to John Mentgen’s humorous prose performance.