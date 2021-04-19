 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GHS’ ‘Wizard of Oz’ takes a bow
0 comments

GHS’ ‘Wizard of Oz’ takes a bow

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Gering High School finished their three-show run of “Wizard of Oz” Saturday night. Students, directors and other volunteers said they were glad the two years of work was finally coming to fruition. Star-Herald reporter Olivia Wieseler took some snapshots during their dress rehearsal last week.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News