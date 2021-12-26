Greg Elliott’s love of cars and art turns into a hobby, side business

Greg Elliott has had two lifelong passions — cars and art — and has combined them into a side business.
“I used to draw in high school all the time. I’ve done pencil portraits, but I kind of gotten away from that,” he said. “I used to race down at Hiway 92 Raceway. I raced three different cars. I raced a mini-stock first.”
Facebook posts helped spark Elliott’s interest in recreating cars and trucks in 1/64th scale using Hot Wheels, Matchbox and other diecast cars of that size.
“I had seen some of the crazy things that some people were doing, and I’d always kind of collected (diecast cars). That kind of started things a little bit,” he said. “I have a brother who makes custom farm implements for Ertl tractor toys. He helped spark (my interest), but I was always more into cars than the farm stuff.”
So, Elliott started out by recreating the car he drove in high school — a Pontiac GTO. He, then, started experimenting to see what else he could recreate using the hundreds, if not thousands, of diecast cars he has in his collection. It takes a little ingenuity to figure out how to recreate the cars.
“The first time I cut one apart, I made a crew cab out of a single cab,” he said.
After posting his own creations on Facebook and Instagram, it didn’t take long before he started getting requests to make cars people own or used to own, he said.
“They send me a picture and then I start looking on Google or looking through my boxes and boxes of cars,” he said.
He looks for the closest diecast car he has that has the same shape and lines as the car he is trying to recreate. It sometimes takes some cutting and combining parts of two or more cars to get the look of the car he is recreating.
When he can’t find a specific part he needs, he makes it himself using styrene plastic or by other means.
“Superglue and baking soda (works well) if you have a gap to fill. You can file it and machine it almost just like the pot metal. You can fill some gaps and when you get done with it, you can’t see it,” Elliott said.
He also has tools that help him along the way, he said.
“I have a little miter box and a razor saw for cutting (the diecast cars). Then, I bought myself a disc and a belt sander — a little table top one so I can square things up. Man, that makes it so much easier,” Elliott said.
A lot of people contact Elliott through Facebook with cars they want to recreate. Elliott said the cost of the final product depends on what he has to use to make the cars.
“(Some wheels) come off a $6 car. I’ll but them just for the wheels and tires. Hot Wheels doesn’t have that many different wheels. I’ve also found a place where I can get them 3D printed. Those are 20 bucks,” he said.
One of Elliott’s customers also led him to creating replicas for drivers that were in town to film the Discovery Channel drag racing show “Street Outlaws.”
Brian Kilthau asked him to make him a copy of Robin Roberts’ car from the show.
“I ended up making two of those one that He gave to Robin Roberts and then he’s got another one up on the shelf up there at Big Red Nebraska Popcorn that he kept for himself,” Elliott said. “I made a Murder Nova and another one Jeff Lutz raced here (when they were filming ‘Street Outlaws.’)”
Those took a lot of creativity to recreate, Elliott said. The parachute and lanyards he made out of dental floss. The wings on the back of the cars pieces of aluminum and he used straight pins to make the support rods, he said.
Anybody can contact Elliott for a one-of-a-kind car by texting a photo of it to his cell phone at 308-672-1728. He can also be reached on Facebook.