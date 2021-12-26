Greg Elliott’s love of cars and art turns into a hobby, side business

After posting his own creations on Facebook and Instagram, it didn’t take long before he started getting requests to make cars people own or used to own, he said.

“They send me a picture and then I start looking on Google or looking through my boxes and boxes of cars,” he said.

He looks for the closest diecast car he has that has the same shape and lines as the car he is trying to recreate. It sometimes takes some cutting and combining parts of two or more cars to get the look of the car he is recreating.

When he can’t find a specific part he needs, he makes it himself using styrene plastic or by other means.

“Superglue and baking soda (works well) if you have a gap to fill. You can file it and machine it almost just like the pot metal. You can fill some gaps and when you get done with it, you can’t see it,” Elliott said.

He also has tools that help him along the way, he said.

“I have a little miter box and a razor saw for cutting (the diecast cars). Then, I bought myself a disc and a belt sander — a little table top one so I can square things up. Man, that makes it so much easier,” Elliott said.