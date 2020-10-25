Helping out the Fox Theater

For the 33 years John Phillips has owned the Fox Theater in Sidney, he has made it a point to give back to the community.
Now the community is giving back to the theater.
As theaters nationwide struggle with attendance through the coronavirus pandemic, local companies and organizations are sponsoring movies at the Fox, giving attendees the opportunity to see the movies at no charge. Customers pay only for concessions purchased at the theater.
“We had some businesses approach us saying they knew we were struggling, as is every theater in the nation,” Phillips said. “Charlotte and Emerson, a clothing store down here, got ahold of us and said, ‘Hey, we want to sponsor a movie or do something.’”
With that bit of support, the process was put in place to provide the movies to get people back in the theater. The theater still logs each customer, but the sponsoring business pays the theater, covering the royalties and film rental costs. In that way, Fox Theater doesn’t make any profit on the tickets, but is able to sell concessions to bring in some revenue.
Phillips said the film ‘Hocus Pocus’ did well in the first week, but attendance for ‘Coco’ has been sluggish this week with new directives from the state. There is another week scheduled, and a series of eight weeks of matinées has also been sponsored.
“It’s been a blessing,” Phillips said, indicating that he has seen some help from banks and the City of Sidney. “We’ve just been trying to survive.”
For the community to step up and help John and Kim Phillips and the theater is “awesome,” Phillips said.
“This is an awesome community,” he said. “We’ve been through a lot of hard knocks here with Bass Pro and everything, and the community just bands together. They try to take care of their own.
“Nobody wants the theater off main street. Nobody wants us to close because if you lose your movie theater in your smaller towns, your town kind of dies because of that.”
The theater experience is what people coming back to the theater in spite of so many streaming options, Phillips said.
“For what they charge for some of them, people would just as soon come here and have someone else clean up,” he said. “You get popcorn and drinks, and you’re away from home. You don’t have the distractions.”
While the theater has a good following, Phillips said 2020 has been tough, in part because Hollywood isn’t releasing very many new movies.
“Our product supply has been taken away from us,” he said. “The COVID is bad enough, but when we can’t get any product, it’s like a paint store that can’t get paint or a clothing store that can’t get clothes.”
Over the years, John and Kim Phillips have employed 200-250 people over the years and have involved themselves in the community through projects such as Night of Hope, the Elks and Kings Daughters as well as John’s efforts to replace light bulbs on businesses downtown so that they’re ready for the Christmas season. John and Kim are also responsible for the decorations around the welcome signs people see when they enter the city.
It’s a spirit of community that keeps Phillips going, and he said it’s that same spirit that has businesses giving back to him.
“It says something when you have businesses willing to reach out and do that,” he said. “That’s not normally the business climate. Normally businesses take care of themselves and don’t worry about anybody else. That’s not the case here. It’s just not.”
