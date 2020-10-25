Helping out the Fox Theater

“It’s been a blessing,” Phillips said, indicating that he has seen some help from banks and the City of Sidney. “We’ve just been trying to survive.”

For the community to step up and help John and Kim Phillips and the theater is “awesome,” Phillips said.

“This is an awesome community,” he said. “We’ve been through a lot of hard knocks here with Bass Pro and everything, and the community just bands together. They try to take care of their own.

“Nobody wants the theater off main street. Nobody wants us to close because if you lose your movie theater in your smaller towns, your town kind of dies because of that.”

The theater experience is what people coming back to the theater in spite of so many streaming options, Phillips said.

“For what they charge for some of them, people would just as soon come here and have someone else clean up,” he said. “You get popcorn and drinks, and you’re away from home. You don’t have the distractions.”

While the theater has a good following, Phillips said 2020 has been tough, in part because Hollywood isn’t releasing very many new movies.