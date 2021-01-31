HOSA students volunteer at COVID-19 vaccine clinics

A little over a year ago, juniors in Jennifer Harre’s medical intervention class at Scottsbluff High School learned about outbreaks and vaccinations. Jasmine Lopez, Halle Shaddick and Hanna Abrams didn’t realize then that as seniors, they would be putting their book knowledge from that class into real world use.
On Wednesday and Friday, these seniors volunteered at COVID-19 vaccination clinics, and they plan to volunteer more.
“That’s just gonna be crazy to tell our kids someday we helped work toward our community’s immunity,” Shaddick said, “and that we’re just a part of a historic event. I think that’s crazy, and it’s really cool that we were able to do something like that.”
The three students, who are a part of the HOSA program at SHS, received a text message two weeks from Harre, their sponsor, who said the hospital was looking for volunteers at the clinics. The three teenagers said they signed up right away.
Each of them helped at the clinics by scribing for the registered nurses and taking down information. While they weren’t holding the shots or needles, they said the opportunity to help at the vaccine clinics was an experience they’ll never forget.
“I just never saw anything like how they had just, like, the mass amount of vaccines they produced,” Abrams said. “It was really cool to be a part of.”
Shaddick added, “I just thought it was crazy, because we talked to a lot of nurses while we were there, and they’re like, ‘You’re participating in a historic event right now.’”
Lopez said she enjoyed seeing that all the nurses and volunteers were women, and the other two agreed that the sight was empowering. Harre said she was pleased that her students decided to give up some of their time amid their busy schedules to serve their community.
“I’m really proud of them for stepping up and taking this opportunity to go volunteer,” she said. “Their futures are so bright.”
For Lopez, Abrams and Shaddick, it was a no-brainer. The opportunity to not only get hands-on experience as they pursue careers in the health and medical fields but also serve their community just made sense to them.
“You see people’s gratitude about it,” Shaddick said. “Like today, we helped the 75 plus and the hope that these people had after getting it (the vaccine) was just crazy. It was really cool to be a part of that and to give people in our community that sense of security.”
Lopez added, “Personally, I think this is a very unique opportunity that was presented to us. I think being able to get out and help the community, even by doing something as simple as scribing, is not only making history, but making an impact and helping. … I just like that we were able to get out and help our community through this pandemic.”