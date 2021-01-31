HOSA students volunteer at COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Shaddick added, “I just thought it was crazy, because we talked to a lot of nurses while we were there, and they’re like, ‘You’re participating in a historic event right now.’”

Lopez said she enjoyed seeing that all the nurses and volunteers were women, and the other two agreed that the sight was empowering. Harre said she was pleased that her students decided to give up some of their time amid their busy schedules to serve their community.

“I’m really proud of them for stepping up and taking this opportunity to go volunteer,” she said. “Their futures are so bright.”

For Lopez, Abrams and Shaddick, it was a no-brainer. The opportunity to not only get hands-on experience as they pursue careers in the health and medical fields but also serve their community just made sense to them.

“You see people’s gratitude about it,” Shaddick said. “Like today, we helped the 75 plus and the hope that these people had after getting it (the vaccine) was just crazy. It was really cool to be a part of that and to give people in our community that sense of security.”

Lopez added, “Personally, I think this is a very unique opportunity that was presented to us. I think being able to get out and help the community, even by doing something as simple as scribing, is not only making history, but making an impact and helping. … I just like that we were able to get out and help our community through this pandemic.”

