It takes a village: Mary Wallesen is the village in Angora

“It was a lot of fun until they put the computer in,” Wallesen said.

A friend who lives nearby stopped by during the interview to go for a walk with Wallesen. Pointing across the pasture toward the southwest toward her house, she said she lives “in the suburbs.”

“It’s just like living on a farm,” Wallesen said. “I’m not lonely.”

When Wallesen tells people she lives in Angora, and she’s the only one who lives there, she said people are generally amused by her story.

“They just think that’s something because I live here by myself,” Wallesen said.

Wallesen said she likes being one of a kind, but she likes having other people around, too. She said people have come and gone, and her sister even lived in town and worked at the cafe over the years.

“I think it would be nice if there was other people living here,” she said. “But I just generally go with the flow. Whatever happens happens. It’s OKwith me.”

As Highway 385 is expanded to be a four-lane portion of the Heartland Expressway, more of the remaining houses, grain bins and buildings in the town will be torn down.