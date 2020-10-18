It takes a village: Mary Wallesen is the village in Angora

Situated between Alliance and Bridgeport on Highway 385, Angora is an unincorporated community established in 1900 by the Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Railroad.
The post office was established in 1901, and is still open today for a couple hours each day, six days a week.
The official population figures show anywhere from 59 to 74 residents counting those in the surrounding area, but inside the town of Angora lives one person.
That one person is Mary Wallesen.
Wallesen and her husband, Wally, moved to Angora in 1973 to help run the grain elevator along with Bill Glau.
As folks have moved away from the town and Wally passed away nearly five years ago, the town has dwindled to just Wallesen, although she doesn’t quite remember how long she’s been the only one in town.
“I don’t really keep track of those things,” she said. “Oh, a long time. There was somebody who ran a cafe over there, and that’s been years ago. I don’t know how many years, but a lot of years.”
Today, the houses besides Wallesen’s stand in various stages of disrepair as do the buildings that used to house the cafe and other businesses.
Wallesen said she’s “a good 82 years old” as she recalls the history of the town that’s been her home for 47 years. For 35 of those years, she served as the town’s postmaster.
“It was a lot of fun until they put the computer in,” Wallesen said.
A friend who lives nearby stopped by during the interview to go for a walk with Wallesen. Pointing across the pasture toward the southwest toward her house, she said she lives “in the suburbs.”
“It’s just like living on a farm,” Wallesen said. “I’m not lonely.”
When Wallesen tells people she lives in Angora, and she’s the only one who lives there, she said people are generally amused by her story.
“They just think that’s something because I live here by myself,” Wallesen said.
Wallesen said she likes being one of a kind, but she likes having other people around, too. She said people have come and gone, and her sister even lived in town and worked at the cafe over the years.
“I think it would be nice if there was other people living here,” she said. “But I just generally go with the flow. Whatever happens happens. It’s OKwith me.”
As Highway 385 is expanded to be a four-lane portion of the Heartland Expressway, more of the remaining houses, grain bins and buildings in the town will be torn down.
“They’re going to cut across these lots, go around the post office and back to the highway,” Wallesen said.
Her location in Angora makes it easy for Wallesen to get to any of four towns - Alliance, Bridgeport, Bayard and Scottsbluff - without going more than 35 miles.
“But I can’t drive, so what difference does it make?” she said with a laugh. “Not anymore. I have to go when people take me.”
